In the wake of the deadly shooting in El Paso on Saturday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush called on the country to stand against "white terrorism."

“I proudly served in Afghanistan as a Naval officer where our mission was to fight and kill terrorists. I believe fighting terrorism remains a national priority. And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the US," Bush said in a tweet Saturday using the hashtag #ElPasoStrong.

He continued: "There have now been multiple attacks from self-declare white terrorists here in the US in the last several months. This is a real and present threat that we must all denounce and defeat. All terrorism must be stopped. I am praying for the victims of the shooting in El Paso. And I am asking that all Americans stand firm against all forms of terrorism.”

READ MORE: Texas, U.S. leaders react to mass shooting at El Paso

Officials say 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a Walmart store in El Paso on Saturday morning.

Authorities have not publicly named the suspect in the shooting but several media outlets have identified him as Patrick Crusius of Allen, which is located north of Dallas. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime after investigators said they found a manifesto with anti-immigrant sentiments that was written by the suspect days before the shooting.

On Sunday, in the second mass shooting in the country in less than 24 hours, a gunman wearing body armor killed nine people and injured dozens at an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. The shooter, who has been identified as 25-year-old Connor Stephen Betts, was killed by police.

RELATED: Beto O’Rourke says Trump’s ‘racism’ leads to violence