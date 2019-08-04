I’m excited about what’s happening to my hometown’s downtown.

My family goes to church downtown. We go to the Farmer’s Market, First Friday Art Trail and more. A vibrant downtown adds to my family’s – and your family’s – quality of life.

That’s part of the reason I’m so excited about selling the Metro (NTS) Tower to a company that will renovate the historic building and bring 89 more residences to downtown.

Downtown’s rebirth is exciting.

We’re seeing glimpses of what it will be like in the next decade or two with the Buddy Holly Hall for Performing Arts and Sciences and many other projects.

And now our city’s tallest building will be renovated and restored to its 1955 glory – which will have a monumental economic impact.

The property never fully recovered from the 1970 tornado that tore through downtown Lubbock. Although the building was stabilized and re-opened in 1975, in recent years the city fire marshal made 13 floors off-limits because they did not meet fire code for access and fire suppression.

All new projects spur other businesses to want to be downtown.

These deals are very complicated and there are a lot of people to thank:

• Daniel Sailler and Jacob Mooney of MRE Capital in Kansas City for their vision and investment in this project. I met with MRE Capital four years ago and drove them around town. They told me they wanted the tallest building in Lubbock. I knew, of course, knew that building well and got them a tour. We walked every floor with their engineers. They wanted to buy the building immediately. However, for owner NTS Communications, the timing was not right.

• Sallie Burchett and Sarah Andre of Austin-based Structure Development for their investment and expertise partnering with MRE Capital.

MRE Capital uses historic and housing tax credits to make the project financially feasible. The process is highly competitive and they sunk a lot of money into that process with no guarantee of success. So thanks also to:

• Representative John Frullo for a letter of support to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

• Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock City Council who voted unanimously to write a letter of support from the city.

• Marc McDougal – the downtown master developer – who showed enormous support throughout the process. And the same from the Central Business District Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Reinvestment Zone.

City staff also helped:

• Bill Howerton, deputy city manager and his staff were instrumental as were many people from Planning, Building Safety, Code Enforcement departments and the fire marshal’s office.

All these people understood this was good for Lubbock and wanted to help.

Thanks also to Bill Morrow and Daniel Wheeler with NTS for making what was a complicated deal as seamless as possible.

I have one other person to thank – my mom, Karen Higgins.

I’ve worked alongside her at WestMark Commercial/TCN Worldwide for the past eight years and it’s an honor.

Commercial real estate has become a more complicated and sophisticated business and what will become Metro Tower Lofts is an excellent example of that.

But this deal is special for another reason.

My mom managed and leased Metro Tower when I was a young child. She would take me by the building when she had to check on something.

Fast forward to now.

When news of the building’s sale was announced this past week, my 4-year-old son saw a photo of the building and said “Mommy, it’s your building!”

I remember it as my mom’s building.

Yes, neither of us have ever owned the building – but it’s fun we’ve both helped this historic structure along the way.

There are other downtown properties waiting for such a rebirth – my mom and I are working on a few of those.

As a Lubbock native, it’s great to see what’s happening downtown and I’m excited about our city’s future.

Alison Blalock is a Lubbock resident and commercial realtor with WestMark Commercial/TCN Worldwide.