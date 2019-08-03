The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon against three men in connection with a May incident.

The grand jury returned the indictments against Sean King, 20, Stephen Tackett, 24 and Corbyn Shaw, 19, documents in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.

According to a complaint filed by a Brownwood police detective:

Officers were dispatched May 7 to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluffview on a robbery call and detained one of the suspects, who told police he was broke and needed money. The man said his friend told him he knew a person they could rob of marijuana which they could sell quickly to make a profit.

One of the men carried a shotgun and the other man had a BB pistol that looked like a real gun, police were told. A third person drove the two to the apartment.

When the two armed men got to the door, they put bandanas over their faces and knocked on the door, police were told. When a man opened the door, he was hit over the head with a shotgun, officers were told.

The robbery attempt ended when a scuffle broke out, police were told.

Police also arrested two people at the apartment on drug charges.

In other indictments, according to information from District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office:

Hermilo Rios, possession of a controlled substance

Joshua Devin Davis, felon in possession of firearm

Casey Bryan Childs, AKA Christopher Todd Criswell, DWI, obstruction or retaliation repeat offender

Daniel Glynn Wristen, possession of a controlled substance

Joe Nathan Coleman, possession of a controlled substance

Monty Roy Fraser, possession of a controlled substance

Jamie Rae Dysert, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering

Marion Leon Tow, evading arrest (two indictments)

Mykal Angelo Manzano, assault against police officer

Morry William Mood, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Bobby Gene Williams, burglary of a habitation

Emma Catherine Irwin, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Samantha Jo Marth, AKA Samantha Jo Medack, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Demetria Valenzuela, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone

Matthew Clayton Starr, possession of a controlled substance

William T. Zalig, possession of a controlled substance

William Scott McClaslin, possession of a controlled substance

Damien Jefferson, invasive visual recording

Jimmy Grant Reeves, DWI repeat offender

Jason Paul Young, DWI repeat offender

Samuel Lynn Lockhart, evading arrest — prior conviction

Daniel Lee Mendieta, evading arrest, evidence tampering

Aaron Shane White, burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm (two indictments)

Serenity D’eshai Olivia Bruno, assault of a public servant

Mylia D. Cartwright, assault of a public servant

Shakeala Marie Laws, harassment of a public servant, assault of a public servant

Stephen J. Darneal, sexual performance by a child