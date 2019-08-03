The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon against three men in connection with a May incident.
The grand jury returned the indictments against Sean King, 20, Stephen Tackett, 24 and Corbyn Shaw, 19, documents in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office state.
According to a complaint filed by a Brownwood police detective:
Officers were dispatched May 7 to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluffview on a robbery call and detained one of the suspects, who told police he was broke and needed money. The man said his friend told him he knew a person they could rob of marijuana which they could sell quickly to make a profit.
One of the men carried a shotgun and the other man had a BB pistol that looked like a real gun, police were told. A third person drove the two to the apartment.
When the two armed men got to the door, they put bandanas over their faces and knocked on the door, police were told. When a man opened the door, he was hit over the head with a shotgun, officers were told.
The robbery attempt ended when a scuffle broke out, police were told.
Police also arrested two people at the apartment on drug charges.
In other indictments, according to information from District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office:
Hermilo Rios, possession of a controlled substance
Joshua Devin Davis, felon in possession of firearm
Casey Bryan Childs, AKA Christopher Todd Criswell, DWI, obstruction or retaliation repeat offender
Daniel Glynn Wristen, possession of a controlled substance
Joe Nathan Coleman, possession of a controlled substance
Monty Roy Fraser, possession of a controlled substance
Jamie Rae Dysert, possession of a controlled substance, evidence tampering
Marion Leon Tow, evading arrest (two indictments)
Mykal Angelo Manzano, assault against police officer
Morry William Mood, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Bobby Gene Williams, burglary of a habitation
Emma Catherine Irwin, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone
Samantha Jo Marth, AKA Samantha Jo Medack, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone
Demetria Valenzuela, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone
Matthew Clayton Starr, possession of a controlled substance
William T. Zalig, possession of a controlled substance
William Scott McClaslin, possession of a controlled substance
Damien Jefferson, invasive visual recording
Jimmy Grant Reeves, DWI repeat offender
Jason Paul Young, DWI repeat offender
Samuel Lynn Lockhart, evading arrest — prior conviction
Daniel Lee Mendieta, evading arrest, evidence tampering
Aaron Shane White, burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm (two indictments)
Serenity D’eshai Olivia Bruno, assault of a public servant
Mylia D. Cartwright, assault of a public servant
Shakeala Marie Laws, harassment of a public servant, assault of a public servant
Stephen J. Darneal, sexual performance by a child