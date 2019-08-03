J. Gaut remembers the last time the tallest building in Lubbock went through a major renovation. The building at 1220 Broadway was in a different state then, left vacant for years with bricks crumbling off after the 1970 tornado that created a tilt in the building.

Gaut's father and uncle, the late Rufus and Kenneth of Amarillo's Gaut and Gaut Real Estate Investments, took a chance on the derelict tower. That was their specialty - they bought and redeveloped buildings affected by natural disasters. The Gauts purchased The Great Plains Life Building in 1974 for $115,000 in back taxes and an undisclosed amount of money, according to A-J archives.

A young man when they started refurbishing the office building, J. Gaut was on pigeon detail.

"It wasn't boarded up when they bought it," he recalled. "It took us a week to get all of the pigeons out of there. There were thousands of them. We had masks, gloves, and big ole' fishing nets."

Thousands of pigeons may not be a concern for the next group who redevelops The Great Plains Life, Metro Tower or NTS Building — whatever you choose to call it — but they still have work ahead of them.

Kansas City-based MRE Capital and partner Structure Development of Austin plan to redevelop the 20-story building for residential use, a high-rise concept called Metro Tower Lofts. The news was announced last week by WestMark Commercial, the local real estate company that brokered the deal with current owners NTS Communications.

The structure was completed in 1955, branded then by the Lubbock Morning Avalanche as "the talk of America" and "one of the most modern office buildings in the nation." It is the second tallest known building to have survived a direct hit from a F5 tornado, according to A-J archives.

Much like The Gauts, MRE Capital is in the business of redoing challenging buildings. They recently completed The Conrad Lofts in Plainview, a renovation of Conrad Hilton Hotel built in 1929. They've been eyeing the Lubbock property for years, said Alison Blalock of WestMark Commercial, and the timing finally worked out for all parties.

"Four years ago, Alison and I were standing downtown looking at a building, and I pointed at the tower and told her the one I wanted was the tallest one in town," said Daniel Sailler, co-founder of MRE Capital, in a news release.

Metro Tower Lofts will offer 89 residential units. Efficiency, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts will fill floors four through 18. Fourteen of the units will be leased at market rates, and the remaining will be available at reduced rates to working households. It will be considered an affordable housing property, which is different than subsidized housing.

Servers for NTS, which is being purchased by Vast Communications in a transaction that closes soon, will continue to occupy the second and third floors. The first floor will include commercial amenities. The top two floors will be reserved by the developers for future use, states a news release.

Four nearby parking lots, a total of 101 parking spots, have been secured for tenants' use.

The over $20 million project is being funded through private capital and grants, Blalock explained. The project will receive historical and housing tax credits as part of its financing.

"This project in downtown Lubbock is transformational in so many ways," Blalock said. "It's a historic Lubbock monument, but more than half of the space is uninhabitable. It needs extensive remodeling and MRE Capital is putting in the work to revive and restore it to full occupancy."

NTS and other tenants through the years have occupied some floors and offices in the building since the communications company bought it in 1997.

But, 13 floors have been off-limits for years due to modern fire codes for access and suppression. The 274-foot high tower has one staircase, on the north side of the structure. The new owners will add a second on the south side, Blalock said, one of the larger pieces of the renovation puzzle.

Other renovations include transforming and modernizing office spaces into living units. Because the project is receiving historical funding, some features cannot be changed. The facade won't change, and the four elevators, mailboxes and mail chute will be preserved. A large second-floor photo mural of downtown Lubbock estimated to be from the 1950s will stay.

Blalock explained some of the layout is considered historic as well. The corridors on each floor will be decorated differently — no more paneling and mismatched carpeting as can be found on some floors now — but they will otherwise be the same.

Blalock sees the potential in the building, and is glad the new developers do, too. It was a personal project for her. Blalock's mother and partner at WestMark Commercial, Karen Higgins, managed Metro Tower in the late 1980s, when Blalock was a toddler. She used to think of it as "her mom's building," now her young children think of it as their mom's building.

Construction is expected to start later this year, and be finished in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The high-rise community will open to a changed area. The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, Citizens Tower, The Cotton Court hotel and other projects will be open and welcoming people downtown in the coming years.