Two teams even at 16-under into final round

Michael Pruitt's chasing his third win in a row at Lubbock's major golf tournaments, each with a different playing partner.

Pruitt and Brad Gibson, former college teammates at North Texas, made an eagle on each side Friday at Lubbock Country Club and tossed in seven birdies to shoot 11-under 61 and grab a share of the lead going into the final round of the Par Buster.

Pruitt won the Hillcrest Swinger in June with Brady Shivers and made a long eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff two weeks ago to win the LakeRidge Stampede with J.D. Dickerson.

Pruitt's and Gibson's eagles came at No. 11 and No. 1, and they wound up playing the par-5s in 6-under.

Friday's 61 helped Pruitt and Gibson catch 18-hole leaders David Bolen and Shawn Savage at 16-under and earn a spot alongside them in Saturday's last group at 2:37 p.m. Bolen and Savage birdied their last hole, No. 9, to wrap up a six-birdie round with a 66.

It's tight at the top.

Saturday's next-to-last group has Dickerson and Shivers one shot out of the lead and 2018 Texas Golf Association Four-Ball champions Jace Moore and Travis Woolf within two shots.

Dickerson and Shivers were 10-under for the day before they made bogey at the par-4 8th, their next-to-last hole, and wound up signing for a 63. They started birdie-eagle and were 4-under after their first four holes.

Moore, who played at Texas, and Woolf, who played at TCU, shot 66 with a bogey. Theirs came on the first nine and they shook it off with three birdies on their second nine to stay in the hunt.

THE PAR BUSTER

at Lubbock Country Club

Par: 72-72-144

Friday's Second-Round Results

Championship flight: 1. (tie) Michael Pruitt-Brad Gibson, 67-61-128; David Bolen-Shawn Savage, 62-66-128; 3. J.D. Dickerson-Brady Shivers, 66-63-129; 4. Jace Moore-Jordan Woolf, 64-66-130; 5. Kyle Gertner-Erick Willcoxon, 65-68-133; 6. (tie) Jeremiah Luttrell-Lane Branum, 66-68-134; John Cardinal-Alfred Galyean, 70-64-134; 8. Jay McHugh-Terence Begnel, 66-69-135; 9. Ryan Rogers-Blake Ashcraft, 70-67-137; 10. (tie) Brian Scherer-Tyler Sheppard, 70-68-138; Tyler Chadwick-Randy Rawls, 72-66-138; 12. Trent Phillips-Blake Parks, 72-74-146.

Presidents flight: 1. Barrett Gray-Chad Pickering, 69-65-134; 2. Miles Seybert-Scott Kedy, 66-70-136; 3. Everett Seymore-Josh White, 69-68-137; Cody King-Tracy Witherspoon, 69-68-137; 5. Cameron Kulbeth-Marcus Davis, 71-69-140; 6. Ross Tyler-Steven Watters, 69-73-142; 7. (tie) Kraig Lancaster-Bobby Brown, 69-74-143; Chas Birk-John Birk, 71-72-143.

First flight: 1. Jeff Munden-Michael Bergenthal, 66-67-133; 2. (tie) Mark Decker-John Carson, 68-70-138; David Rodawalt-Mark Caisio, 68-70-138; 4. Mike Edwards-Bryan Howard, 71-70-141; 5. (tie) Justin Tubb-Derek Eddins, 72-70-142; Ben Griffin-Ryan Williams, 74-68-142; Kerry Thompson-Thomas Fowler, 69-73-142.

Second flight: 1. (tie) Mike Cox-Joe Sexton, 71-71-142; 2. Dan Pope-Manning Pope, 68-74-142; 3. Trent Black-Eric Sansom, 69-76-145; 4. Al Pouria-Stephen Pouria, 73-73-146; 5. John Zwiacher-David Zwiacher, 72-76-148; Jim Brown-Mark Meador, 74-74-148.

Third flight: 1. Bob Ralston-Skip Martin, 75-72-147; 2. Ray Salsky-Mike Rockefellow, 75-73-148; 3. Alan Mendoza-Chance Cook, 74-76-150; 4. Wade Backus-Matt Hall, 74-78-152; 5. (tie) Michael Byrne-Brian Byrne, 76-77-153; Jim Goates-Kevin Bartley, 74-79-153.

Fourth flight: 1. Danny Scott-Tim Kute, 74-71-145; 2. Rob Dean-Rowdy Hartman, 76-73-149; 3. Jaret Greaser-Keith Rodgers, 74-76-150; 4. Scott Blount-Josh Kute, 75-76-151; 5. Paul Dannevik-Jason Grisham, 77-75-152; 6. Robert Salazar-Nick Turner, 75-79-154.

Fifth flight: 1. Kally Arrington-Jeff Sullivan, 77-73-150; 2. (tie) Jay Kemper-Bo Jackson, 77-74-151; Steve Nieman-Ross Nieman, 72-79-151; 4. Jason Ashcraft-Jeff Weathers, 76-78-154; 5. Eric McDonald-Trevor McDonald, 77-78-155; 6. (tie) Tom Meek-Kirk Edwards, 79-77-156; Josh Keeney-Trey Thompson, 73-83-156.

Sixth flight: 1. Jeff Bartholomew-Drew Smith, 75-76-151; 2. Darrell Bednarz-Dee Hart, 75-79-154; 3. (tie) Marcus Wooley-Greg Turner, 83-73-156; John Dutkowsky-John Casper, 80-76-156; 5. Kevin Carter-Kent Webb, 77-80-157; 6. Colton Rockafellow-Ben Breedlove, 82-76-158.

Seventh flight: 1. (tie) Billy Breedlove-Will Breedlove, 78-74-152; Harold Stuart-Pat Coulter, 74-78-152; Jr. Christy-Rhett Graham, 74-78-152; 4. (tie) Keith Smith-Lance Kieth, 79-78-157; Kyle Kimbrough-Kolby Kimbrough, 74-83-157; 6. Benny Nixon-Eliott Nixon, 80-79-159; Greg Wilks-Roger Wolcott, 80-79-159.

Eighth flight: 1. Dan Odom-Jason Medina, 75-80-155; 2. Glen Cummings-Kevin Reed, 82-74-156; 3. Scott George-Greg Moore, 80-80-160; 4. (tie) Craig Wallace-Hayden Wallace, 82-79-161; Tom Keisling-Tyson Reed, 83-78-161; Mark Oatman-Rick Trice, 80-81-161.

Saturday's Final-Round Tee Times

Morning Rounds

Seventh flight: 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. from No. 1 tee

Eighth flight: 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. from No. 10 tee

Sixth flight: 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. from No. 1 tee

Fifth flight: 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. from No. 10 tee

Fourth flight: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. from No. 1 tee

Third flight: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. from No. 10 tee

Afternoon Rounds

First flight: 12:45 p.m. to 1:37 p.m. from No. 1 tee

Second flight: 1:52 p.m. to 2:37 p.m. from No. 1 tee

Presidents flight: 12:45 p.m. to 1:37 p.m. from No. 10 tee

Championship flight: 1:52 p.m. to 2:37 p.m. from No. 10 tee