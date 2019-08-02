Donned in signatures scribed by community leaders, the final steel beam was raised atop the future of medicine in Midlothian on Thursday.

The ceremonial "Topping Out" celebration was held on the site of Methodist Midlothian Medical Center and commemorated the halfway point of its construction.

"Methodist Health System is eagerly anticipating the grand opening of our new hospital and we are halfway there," stated Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer of Methodist Health System. "This technologically advanced facility will ensure Methodist Health System's ability to serve the health care needs for this vibrant, rapidly growing area for years to come."

Juan Fresquez, the president of Methodist Midlothian, added that the healthcare provider is "proud to be building a superlative facility with our patients in mind."

"Not only will the facility be beautiful and technologically advanced, it will be a structure that Midlothian and the surrounding communities will be proud to call home for their healthcare services," Fresquez stated.

The five-story, 44-bed acute care hospital is located along U.S. Highway 287 near the Midlothian ISD Multipurpose Stadium. It is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020 and should employ approximately 300 healthcare professionals and support staff by the end of the first year.

According to a Methodist Health Systems press release, the construction costs are expected to near $175 million. The hospital will serve as the "centerpiece" of the campus and could be expanded up to 80 beds. There will also be a three-story, 45,000-square-foot medical office building constructed on the 67-acre campus.

Methodist Midlothian will specialize in women and children's health services, cardiovascular, sports health and orthopedic care, surgery and comprehensive imaging technologies for enhanced diagnostics and treatment and wellness services.

The press release also notes that Methodist has engaged Corgan as the project architect and DPR Construction as the general contractor. Methodist Midlothian will be the 11th hospital to carry the Methodist brand.

"We are excited to soon have a full-service, acute care medical facility in our growing city," stated Midlothian mayor Richard Reno. "We have a long working relationship with Methodist and are so proud to have Methodist growing with us bring their expertise and talented medical staff into our community."