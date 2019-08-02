Amid a senior capstone project, Paul Gilsdorf’s theory was proven by his unexpected acceptance into Harvard University.

While attending Holy Cross College at Notre Dame, the 2015 Maypearl High graduate’s prompt to his senior thesis was “It takes only one application to change your life.”

“I think that’s a good thing to stand by,” he told the Daily Light from his Beijing apartment.

Gilsdorf completed a little over 500 internships applications during his senior year and rationalized it only takes a minute and a half to apply.

“It doesn’t hurt to apply, and I guess it paid off in my case,” he emphasized.

Before Gilsdorf elaborated on his academic journey, he started where it all began — Maypearl ISD.

He attended elementary school in the district his first-grade year while he lived in Waxahachie. His mother, Patrice, taught kindergarten within Maypearl ISD while his father, Mike, recently retired as a special education teacher at Wedgeworth Elementary in Waxahachie.

Gilsdorf lived a simple life and graduated as an Eagle Scout from Troop 234, based out of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He admitted to being bored most of his high school career, earning “C” grades and graduating in the middle of his 62-person class with a 3.0. He debated between joining the military like his older brother or enrolling in higher education.

When Gilsdorf contacted the Daily Light, he had one message to share with current Maypearl students: “Anything is possible.”

Gilsdorf went on to attend college, which served as the turning point where he enrolled in 21-hour course semesters and maintained a 30-hour workweek. The busy schedule, challenging lifestyle and acknowledgment on the dean’s list kept him more motivated and engaged than ever.

He completed his undergraduate degree by double majoring in business and psychology and double-minored in marketing and communications. He then applied to Harvard with the expectation of rejection.

“I didn’t really think that Harvard was possible to go to unless your parents were millionaires and went to prep school,” he explained. “That was always my idea that you had to go to boarding school, you probably have to have a British accent to get in and wear sweater vests the whole time.”

While in school, he was involved in the Notre Dame Investment Club, which he explained is the country’s highest value student-run investment club.

“We had over $700,000 we invested in the market,” Gilsdorf noted.

By the conclusion of his senior year, he presented to his peers that his application theory was successful.

“A lot of people have no idea that these things are possible,” Gilsdorf stressed. “I hate seeing our valedictorians and salutatorians go to the same five schools in Texas. I want people to know that stuff like this is extremely possible.”

Gilsdorf was accepted into the Harvard Extension School and was tasked to pass the top three hardest courses with at least a “B” in order to continue his education at the college.

And that he did.

His academic capabilities continued to surprise himself after an academic article was accepted for publication in one of Harvard’s scholarly journal, “Management and Finance Online Journal,” two weeks ago.

His piece titled, “Viral Investments Linked to Social Media: An Analysis of Viral Investments Among Inexperienced Investors,” touches on real-life examples of Bitcoin’s bubble as one of the first viral investment trends and the impact Twitter has on markets.

“Most of the time to be published in an academic journal without a co-author, most people have a Ph.D. or have been working a few years in that field,” Gilsdorf explained. “So, I’m pretty excited to do that as a masters student.”

He is currently in his second semester this summer and plans to obtain his Masters of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies with a focus in finance by 2021.

Gilsdorf is completing courses online while he works as a senior learning designer for TAL Education, a leading education and technology enterprise in China. Mostly, Gilsdorf sits in front of a green screen and teaches 40-minute English courses with approximately 500 classes tuned in. He explained that he is basically an actor and that his UIL One-Act Play skills have come in handy.

Gilsdorf noted that even though both of his parents practiced education, that the job is merely a stepping stone in paying off student loan debt and is unsure of what he would like to pursue upon graduation.

