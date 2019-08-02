An opportunity at The Great Escape will arrive in Waxahachie later this month.

Only this time it isn't in the form of a feature film.

This Great Escape will feature rooms with seven different themes — from escaping deadly clowns to saving precious emeralds.

For those still a bit confused, escape rooms are rooms that challenge those in them to escape or complete an objective before a timer — typically set at one hour — runs out. Objectives in The Great Escape in Waxahachie will be widely varied, including saving Mario's Princess Peach or escaping an oncoming avalanche. Each escape ultimately boils down to the participant's ability to solve puzzles and work as a team.

Jackie Coffey, a co-owner of The Great Escape in Waxahachie, said her family plans to uphold with the traditional escape room guidelines. She will also run the business with her mother and daughter.

Bella, Rosy, and Jackie are all business partners and have an equal stake in the company.

Bella and Jackie will focus on social media marketing and business affairs, while Rosy handles day-to-day operations and decoration. Bella first had the idea for the company, an idea sparked by an escape room played at a friend's birthday party.

Since then, her love for them has grown immensely, having visited over 20 escape rooms over the past year. Jackie saw the opportunity in Waxahachie and set plans for a new business, far from her primary business of flipping houses.

The rooms are planned to last 60 minutes each with two rooms planned to be available by the initial opening, four by the soft launch and seven at the grand opening.

Each room is to feature a myriad of puzzles, testing the brainpower of contestants as they try to escape. These rooms will feature themes for younger audiences, such as Super Mario and Spongebob Squarepants, as well as more adult-oriented themes including scary clowns and a retro-inspired birthday party.

Jackie elaborated, calling each room an "escape adventure."

The rooms are planned to be heavily immersive, with everything from accurate wallpaper and props to engineered lighting and sound design. The owners stated that rooms are expected to be swapped out as new rooms are created to increase the variety and keep puzzlers coming back for more.

Each room will also be given a difficulty rating to aid in choosing the best option for each group, though you will have access to helping hints if you get stuck along the way.

The owners stated that each room is precisely engineered to increase your ability to think critically and work as a team, making passes to these rooms a fun surprise for a birthday party, a break from the norm at a corporate teamwork meeting, or a bonding experience for families and friends.

"If there are people off to the side doing [their] own thing, the whole group will fail," Bella elaborated.

The rooms will range from $28 to $32 per person, a far cry from Dallas-area escape rooms that offer similar experiences for $50 or more.

The Great Escape will also have prizes for winners, as Rosy calls each an "escape memento."

"When [players] do these escape rooms they need that feedback," she added. "Something tangible. These prizes are that."

These rooms will serve as cinematic and perfectly proportioned bits of excitement with equal parts logic and chaos as you and your friends squirm to escape an ever-approaching timer's end.

"You'll need your eyes, ears, hands — there's something for every sense," Jackie assured.

Bookings for rooms can be done on The Great Escape's website and will be available, once construction is complete, at 791 N Hwy 77 Suite 101-A, which is the shell that formerly housed a portion the Hastings coffee shop. They can also be reached by email at TheGreatEscapeDFW@gmail.com.

"We are so excited to open and for people to try out these rooms," Rosy said. "We can't wait. I can't wait!"