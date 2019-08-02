Broken and outdated surveillance cameras have allegedly led to ongoing theft inside the Ellis County Sub-Courthouse in Ennis.

Those acts were detailed Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Chris Macon, during the Ellis County Commissioners Court meeting at the Ellis County Courthouse.

Macon petitioned the court to approve the purchase of a new camera system to the tune of $10,739 after correcting an earlier estimate of $10,099.

"The cost to repair is greater than the cost to replace," said Macon, adding that the estimate was provided by BAT Security, an approved county vendor.

In support of the petition, Ellis County Judge Todd Little agreed that a new surveillance system would address concerns of theft, especially inside the tax office where just two weeks ago "something occurred."

"We do know that the camera was down, and it's very possible and highly likely, if the camera would have been up and running, we would definitely have our evidence to solve the case," Little added.

The judge did not expand on the allegations of theft but mentioned the investigation was ongoing.

In a four to zero vote, the court approved the purchase as the judge admitted the request was previously made and discussed.

"We're doing it for this year's budget," Little stated. "We're not waiting. We think it's needed as of yesterday."

Macon said the new cameras would surveil the entire building, both inside and outside.

- - - -

Patrick Clarke | 469-517-1456 | @PatrickClarke1