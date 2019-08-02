Paul D. Perry announced Friday that he will seek re-election as Ellis County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

"I am energized by some of the strides we've made recently as a commissioners' court, such as making the historic courthouse more easily accessible to you, the citizens while maintaining necessary security," Perry stated in the announcement. "I'm proud to have been instrumental in bringing the courthouse issue up for consideration and to be a dependable conservative voice on the commissioners' court. I am eager to continue serving the taxpayer."

In his announcement, Perry noted keeping the tax rate low is a primary concern and that he is pleased with the court's recent efforts.

"We are the only local taxing entity, that I know of, that has reduced its tax rate the last two years," Perry stated. "I will continue to do what I can to make sure county government is operating in a financially responsible way."

Perry has served Ellis County as the Precinct 3 commissioner since 2013. The following are just a few of his accomplishments:

• Proposing easier public access to the historic courthouse

• Standing firm against tax rate increases

• Enhancing road and bridge repairs through the introduction of innovative materials

• Initiating a more efficient use of labor and resources within the precinct

• Helping end the dumping of human waste-based sludge in Ellis County

• Initiating the installation of an audio/video system in the courthouse

• Allowing citizens to address the court by topic, rather than limiting them to only addressing the commissioners' court at the beginning of meetings

"With more than 35 years in the financial industry and a Baylor business degree concentrating on risk management, Perry brings a unique background to the court," reads his campaign announcement. "He has served on investment committees dealing with as much as $100 million under management."

Perry also has more than 20 years' experience as a mediator and arbitrator, with "a high success rate in achieving resolution amongst disparate parties."

Perry was raised in the Midlothian area and now resides with his family in southern Ellis County. He and his wife, Rebecca, have been married for 36 years and have eight children and three grandchildren. They are longtime residents of an unincorporated part of the county, which the campaign announcement notes provides Perry with "a concrete working knowledge of rural life and the challenges it entails."

Perry is an Optimist Club board member, Waxahachie Rotary Club member, Midlothian Chamber of Commerce ex officio member, North Texas Crime Commission member, NRA life member and GOA life member. He previously served on the Waxahachie Family YMCA board and SAGU Business Department Advisory Council. He has supported First Look, Texas Right to Life, CASA of Ellis County, Navarro College, the Ellis County Children's Advocacy Center and Meals on Wheels of Johnson and Ellis Counties.