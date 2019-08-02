The Daily Light's guide to family fun this weekend includes:

1. Customers are going to be poppin' bottles at Kimmy's Boutique on "Sangria Saturday." The owner would like to celebrate her busiest summer yet with cocktails, chips and salsa and an amazing sale rack. Customers will receive a small, surprise free gift at check out. The party starts at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 209 S. College Street in Waxahachie.

2. Right before school starts for the kiddos, Ferris ISD will host a day of fun with a back-to-school fair and car show. This will provide an opportunity for the public to donate school supplies that will benefit students in need.

Along with the school supply drive will be vendors, food, giveaways, music, a uniform exchange and more. The car show will showcase cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors of all makes and models. The vehicles will be judged, and trophies will be awarded. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at 301 E. 5th St. in Ferris.

3. Bird fanatics can rejoice at the Bluebird Symposium on Friday and Saturday at the Midlothian Conference Center. The symposium will promote the conservation of bluebirds and teaches the public how to attract and provide quality habitat for bluebirds across Texas.

Presentations will cover topics that bluebirds, new and experienced, will find exciting and entertaining, including "Bluebird Basics," "House Sparrow Contro" l and more. This fun-filled and informative event will kick off Friday 6 p.m. with a dinner and program about monarch waystations. Presentations will be Saturday from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. for registration and silent auction bidding.

4. In preparation for their annual casino night in October, Our Sunflower Friends will host a raffle for a 2019 Polaris Ranger 500 UTV, a vacation package and more on Saturday at KBEC.

In addition to the ATV, the raffle will also award a 6-night vacation package to either Rome, Italy or Jamaica with airfare, hotel accommodations and more included. There will also be a Mossberg Patriot 308 rifle and Springfield Armory XD 9mm pistol awarded to two lucky ticket buyers.

The festivities at KBEC are from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday and will include a live radio broadcast, bounce house, Paint the Pony, Mighty Sweet Snow Cones and the Blues Healers Band.

Each year, Our Sunflower Friends chooses two families to help and utilizes funds raised at its fundraisers to aid with medical bills and in-betweens.

The group serves Ellis County children with life-threatening diseases and a variety of cancers. Since the establishment in 2014, the nonprofit has helped a total of 11 families.

Tickets for the raffle have been on sale since the organization's May 11 golf tournament but are limited. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held at the third annual Our Sunflower Friends Casino Night on Oct. 12 and winners do not need to be present to win.

For more information, contact Vicki Grady at (469) 226-3080.

For more information on Our Sunflower Friends, visit, https://www.oursunflowerfriends.org/.

5. Taste of Market returns to the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday and will feature a salsa fiesta!

Market chefs Cheryl and Arlene will kick off the month with salsa samples. They always create some unusual offerings at their sample table. So, stop in the classroom at the front of the market, enjoy a sample, pick up some recipes, some helpful information, and as always, flavorful herbal water. It's cool inside!