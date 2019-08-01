A man who Austin police say shot two people in downtown Austin on Tuesday night surrendered to authorities in Fort Worth, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Bruce Washington, 27, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

Police first received reports of the shooting in the 700 block of East Seventh Street around 9:25 p.m. on July 30, the affidavit said.

According to the report, officers arrived to find a man and woman who had been shot in the abdomen outside of the Gulf gas station.

A witness with the two people wounded that night told police the three of them had come downtown to see the woman's boyfriend perform at a nightclub.

Before they arrived, however, they were told by the performer that there was a $5 cover charge. None of them had cash, so the trio decided to walk over to the gas station to get money from an ATM.

While walking to the station, two men cut through them and went into the store ahead of them. They got into an argument with the clerk and got kicked out, the affidavit said. The witness told police she thought the argument had something to do with stealing beer, according to the report.

The affidavit said one of the men getting kicked out of the store seemed to be sizing up the man in the group, and asked what he was staring at.

The man deflected, saying he didn’t know him and told him to “just keep going.” The suspect, the affidavit said, accused the man of showing off for the girls and told him they would “handle this outside.”

The man got cash out of the ATM, then walked out of the store ahead of the women. But as he did, one of the two men that got kicked out approached him and began punching him. The victim, the affidavit said, punched his attacker in the face and knocked him out. At that point, the other suspect pulled out a handgun and fired three times, striking the man and woman in the torso before running away, the affidavit said.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the gas station and other businesses, as well as HALO cameras posted downtown.

Austin police released images of the attackers earlier this week asking for the public's help in identifying the men. The next day, the affidavit said, a man called into a local media outlet claiming to be the shooter. He said he wanted to do a story about the shooting in exchange for money, the document said.

KTBC-TV (FOX7 Austin) reporter Steven Sarabia tweeted on Thursday that Washington "called our station to confess before turning himself into police."

"In the call he said he was homeless and wanted justice for the victims," Sarabia said.

A little later, investigators got a call from Fort Worth police saying they had a man who wanted to confess to a shooting in Austin. That man, identified by police as Washington, matched the surveillance footage from the incident, and provided knowledge of the shooting that was not publicly released, the affidavit said.

“When asked why he turned himself in, Washington advised that he felt bad for the victims and never meant to hurt them,” the affidavit said. “He was wanting to apologize to the victims he had shot."

Washington was being held Thursday at the Tarrant County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His combined bail has been set at $200,000, jail records show.