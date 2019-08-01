EAST AUSTIN

Parks Department hosts

exhibit of monster artwork

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host a free monster-themed art exhibition from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Doris Miller Auditorium, 2300 Rosewood Ave.

Young artists ages 5-11 from the department's summer camp program created original monster drawings using markers, pencils and crayons. The Monster Project, a creative art service, recreated the 134 submissions in styles including 3D rendered art, watercolors and pen ink.

Participating recreation centers include the Gustavo “Gus” L. Garcia, Dove Springs, Delores Duffie, Givens, Metz, Parque Zaragoza, Dittmar and Virginia L. Brown.

EAST AUSTIN

Back to School Bash

Friday at Colony Park

The city of Austin's Economic Development Department, the Colony Park Neighborhood Association and partners will host a Colony Park Back to School Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Drive.

The free, superhero-themed event will feature exhibitors including CommUnityCare and Central Health’s new mobile health unit, a school supplies giveaway, early school year registration, haircuts by Bella Beauty School, vaccines and sports physicals. Students must bring their vaccination records and be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive services, including backpacks.

A free bicycle giveaway will be provided by the Austin Yellow Bike Project for students ages 2-10 in the Austin school district on a first-come, first-served basis. Spanish translators will be available. Superhero costumes are encouraged.

For more information: austintexas.gov/department/colony-park.

HAYS COUNTY

Police to serve barbecue

at student shoe benefit

The San Marcos Police Department is partnering with Hays Cares Shoes of Hope to help provide over 200 Hays County students with shoes as they return to school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lehman High School, 1700 Lehman Road, Kyle.

The free community event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club Kyle/Buda, Word of Life Christian Faith Center and Unforgettable Families and Friends Inc. in partnership with the Samaritan’s Feet International nonprofit. San Marcos police will serve barbecue to attendees and volunteers.

The deadline for reserving shoes was July 14, but organizers will have a limited supply of extra shoes available for early registrants.

For more information: hayscares.org.

SAN MARCOS

Tree maintenance

program begins Monday

The city of San Marcos Electric Utility will initiate tree pruning and removal in the Millview, Springtown and Rio Vista areas Monday.

McCoy Tree Surgery has been hired as the contractor for this project, which is generally the area bounded by the Blanco River, Interstate 35, Post Road and South Guadalupe Street.

The utility worked with city urban forester Kelly Eby to identify predominantly nonnative hazardous trees to be removed along with the routine tree pruning to cultivate a sustainable, long-term approach to the scheduled grid maintenance.

Trees targeted for removal are largely invasive, including chinaberry, ligustrum and paper mulberry, which have outgrown native trees in certain areas. These nonnative trees have weak structures, so they are more likely to cause power outages and safety issues from branch debris during high-wind weather events.

Trees scheduled for removal in the area have been premarked. Tree debris will be recycled into mulch for use by the public and city improvement projects. Eby is also working to secure grant funding for native trees to distribute to residents this year.

BASTROP COUNTY

Hazardous waste collected

in Smithville on Saturday

A household hazardous waste collection event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bastrop County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 109 Taylor St., Smithville.

Acceptable waste items include latex and oil-based paint, household cleaners and other chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides and pool chemicals. The collection event is for residents of Bastrop and Lee counties and the cities of Bastrop and Smithville.

Vouchers are required and can be obtained at Smithville City Hall, 317 Main St.; and the Bastrop County Developmental Services office, 211 Jackson St. Addresses must be verified with a utility bill or driver’s license.

For more information: bit.ly/330S5rS.

— American-Statesman staff