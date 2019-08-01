My friend and neighbor Geoff Connor never does anything half way. Whether it be taking out a rogue hippo that was terrorizing an African village, dining with ambassadors, touring the Apollo 11 Mission Control or hosting a house party, Geoff does it in style.

Last week, he again turned his birthday celebration into a house party fundraiser. This year it was for the Boy Scouts of Bastrop County. Of course, it’s always a treat to visit Geoff’s beautiful historic Allen-Fowler House.

Caterer Jean Lang provided deliciousness in the dining room. The conversations were interesting, and it was fun to see old friends and meet new ones. Due to a previous commitment I couldn’t stay very long. The folks I talked to while there included Susan Wendel, District Judge Chris Duggan, County Judge Paul Pape, Betty Dunkerley, Chris Cartwright, Mayor Connie and Charlie Schroeder, with son Taylor, Andrea and Bill Haschke, and Bill Emmert.

Thanks to Geoff, the bank account for the Boy Scouts of Bastrop County is over $2,000 fatter. Congratulations.

It’s Homecoming time

The first full weekend in August brings with it all sorts of fun activities, but you don’t really need to wait until the weekend.

Thursday, Aug. 1 is packed with events, including something for the youngsters. There will be tricycle races for ages 5 to 7 years, as well as a cornhole tournament, Tejano Night featuring La Dinastia Aguirre, and the kickoff of to the rodeo.

The rodeo continues on Friday with the band The Lost Pine Revelry. Saturday brings with it the grand parade at 10 a.m., a horseshoe and washer tournament, a poker tournament and the Blake Torrey band.

The committee does an amazing job coordinating multiple events on multiple days on behalf of the Mike Mathison Memorial Fund. Contact a Homecoming Committee member or visit the Homecoming Facebook page for details.

Bastrop has a number of parades during the year, and I love them all. However, this is one of my favorites. Bring your lawn chair, grab a shady spot, and enjoy the fun. Don’t wait too long to get to the street because lots of folks turn out for this one.

Lost Pines Art Bazaar makes a move

Some big changes happened recently at the beautiful Lost Pines Art Bazaar, formerly located on Chestnut Street at the corner of Alley B. It has moved – but not far.

The shop is now located at 932 Main St., at the corner with Chestnut Street, in what was Abri Gallery. Proprietor Naseem Khonsari Nainani says the shop will be open for regular hours this week.

I wasn’t able to get over to see the new digs this weekend, but I’ll be there as soon as I can. By the way, Naseem isn’t yet saying what will go into the original location. All I got was a smile and a promise it will be a surprise.

A new sighting on Church Street

Well, it wasn’t a bird, or even a plane. It was a coyote – trotting down my driveway last week toward the back of my property.

This was probably the third time I have recorded the early morning visits. He comes from Church Street and heads toward Wilson Street. Make sure you have your animals inside or in a safe place before retiring for the night.

Best of Bastrop voting

The annual Best of Bastrop voting is underway now through noon Aug. 9. In case you are unfamiliar with the competition, you have a chance to go online and vote for your favorite restaurant, bar tender, server, hamburger, chicken-fried steak, auto mechanic, car salesman, tire dealership, artist and so much more.

In years past you could only vote by way of the ballot in this newspaper. However, the categories and nominees have grown exponentially over the years, and now you can vote online – one time for each category.

Go to statesman.gatehousecontests.com and follow the directions. Winners get banners and bragging rights for a year. It’s fun.

Baton Rouge plant

To the thief who stole a pot plant from my front porch, I hope you enjoy the plant that I brought from Baton Rouge when I moved here in 2004.

Let me hear from you by email at mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com so I can share the fun things that are going on in and around Bastrop.

Remember: “True patriotism springs from a belief in the dignity of the individual, freedom and equality not only for Americans but for all people on earth, universal brotherhood and good will, and a constant striving toward the principles and ideals on which this country was founded.” Eleanor Roosevelt’s Book of Common Sense Etiquette, 1962