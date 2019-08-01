A 28-year-old man accused in a shooting with injuries in November pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge in exchange for a time-served sentence.

Samuel York Jr., who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Dec. 4 arrest, pleaded guilty to a state-jail felony count of attempted deadly conduct -- discharging a firearm as part of a plea deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to treat his case for punishment as a Class-A misdemeanor and recommended a 230-day jail sentence. He had 239 days of jail credit.

He admitted to attempting to discharge a firearm in the direction of a woman on Nov. 11.

He was initially charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Police investigators believed he fired his gun during an argument with a group of women at the Hitching Post, a bar in the 1900 block of East Broadway, and the woman, who was not in the group, was struck in the shoulder with a stray bullet, according to an arrest warrant.

She fled on foot and was taken by private vehicle to a hospital. She told police she was standing in front of the building and heard gunshots. She said she felt the bullet hit her as she was turning.

A warrant for York’s arrest was issued and he was arrested by U.S. Marshals a month later.

Prosecutor Jessica Gorman said the lesser charge was a result of conflicting information that police investigators obtained months after the shooting. The conflicting information included a shooting that was reported near the woman’s apartment about the same time as the shooting at the Hitching Post. Investigators were unable to corroborate the varying accounts witnesses gave and the woman was not forthcoming about the details of the shooting.

York was released from the detention center on Tuesday evening, jail records show.