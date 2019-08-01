Damian Villarreal told jurors Wednesday that he knew his testimony could earn him the reputation of being a snitch, but he swore to tell the truth about helping two brothers rob the Picantes restaurant at gunpoint two years ago.

The 25-year-old, who was granted testimonial immunity, pointed to Joseph Gonzalez in court as one of the men he helped in the Jan. 27, 2017, robbery, during the third day of Gonzalez’s aggravated robbery trial in the 364th District Court.

Gonzalez, 37, faces between five years to life in prison if he is convicted.

Villarreal was arrested about two weeks after the robbery and had been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since March. A second attempt at a bond reduction request was successful and his bond was lowered from $100,000 to $15,000.

Defense attorney Jeff Nicholson, in his opening statement Monday, warned jurors that Villarreal would not be a credible witness because he would say whatever he needed to for a favorable deal later.

He told jurors he doesn’t have a deal for his pending aggravated robbery case with prosecutors in exchange for his testimony, saying “I feel like that's what's right to do.”

Villarreal said Phillip Velazquez, whom he has known for years, called him that day and asked him to hit a “lick,” a slang term for getting money illegally. He said Velazquez arrived in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Gonzalez.

As they drove in the SUV, he said he learned that they were going to rob the restaurant and the men discussed what their roles.

Villarreal said he was assigned as the lookout. Velazquez’s job was to contain the people in the restaurant and Gonzalez was supposed to get the money.

Villarreal, who brought his own gun to the robbery, said they smoked methamphetamine as they drove by the shop and passing by it several times to scope it out.

During his testimony, prosecutors played a video of the robbery captured by the restaurant’s security cameras. Villarreal pointed out Gonzalez entering the store as the first robber, wearing a flat brimmed baseball cap, black athletic gloves and dark clothing. Velazquez wore a hoodie and Villarreal said he wore the same mask he would use when he robbed drug dealers.

As Velazquez threatened people with a gun, Gonzalez walked around the restaurant looking for money. Villarreal said he snapped out of his high as he heard the terrified cries of the people in the shop.

He said they left the restaurant and got back into Gonzalez’s SUV, where the two brothers argued when they realized neither of them got money from the store.

The brother’s argued about the disappointing haul, which amounted to phones, car keys and several dollars worth of tips, and pulled over near 34th and Indiana. Villarreal said he got out of the SUV as the brothers argued and walked to his grandmother’s home near 39th Street and Elgin Avenue.

Villarreal said he told his father about his involvement in the robbery. He said he learned Wednesday morning, that it was his father who called Crime Line identifying him as one of the robbers and even collected the reward money paid out for his arrest.

He admitted to initially lying to investigators when they interviewed him about his involvement in the robbery before admitting to being one of the robbers. He also admitted to lying to police about there two other men being involved.

Villarreal also admitted to lying to prosecutors during a meeting before the trial resumed Wednesday morning about selling the gun he used in the robbery. In court, he told jurors that he actually gave the weapon to a friend who threw it in a lake.

Lubbock police Sgt. Chris Jenkins, the lead investigator in the case, told jurors it wasn’t uncommon for suspects to lie or minimize their involvement in crimes. However, he said he was able to corroborate the information Villarreal provided.

He told jurors he received the crime line tip identifying Gonzalez and Velazquez as two of the robbers before receiving the tip that named Villarreal as the third robber.

Jenkins also told jurors that Robles lied to him and other detectives when he said he didn’t tell investigators, including himself, that Velazquez and Gonzalez came to him after the robbery asking to stay at his home and hide the Tahoe.

The trial resumes today with jurors expected to hear closing arguments. If Gonzalez is convicted, he has elected to have judge William Eichman determine his punishment.