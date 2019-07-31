Season ticket sales for the upcoming season of Waxahachie Indian football, Cherokee Charmers and Spirit of Waxahachie Indian Band begin Thursday.

The season officially kicks off Aug. 30 at home against the Ennis Lions. It will be the first of five games at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium for the Tribe this season.

The Indians will then host Mesquite Poteet in week two on Sept. 6 in the second of three non-district contests.

Waxahachie will then open the District 7-6A schedule against DeSoto at home Sept. 20. This game will also be the annual Pink Out game.

The Indians will also host Mansfield for Homecoming on Oct. 18 and Mansfield Summit for Senior Night on Nov. 1.

The regular season concludes Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. against South Grand Prairie. All other games are slated for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.

Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to reclaim their tickets online beginning Thursday, Aug. 1. The online portal closes Aug. 8.

According to a Waxahachie ISD press release, an email will be sent to the address on file with further instructions before Aug. 1.

Current ticket holders will be able to either claim and/or pick up tickets from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 10 or 5-8 p.m. Aug. 15 at Global High School.

Those with tickets already claimed can then participate in the annual Trade Day from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 17, also at Global High School. This will also be the third opportunity for ticket pickup.

Those who do not already have season tickets will have an opportunity to purchase a seating package from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Global High School. This will be the final day for season-ticket holders to pick up their tickets.

Beginning Aug. 20, all season-ticket requests will need to be directed to Lonnie Gaylor at (972) 898-9556 or lgaylor@wisd.org.

Season tickets are $40 each and WISD accepts cash, check, or credit cards on-site. There is also a $6.46 service charge for any online transactions.