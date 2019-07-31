An Austin firefighter was hospitalized early Wednesday with injuries from an electrical shock after a fire broke out in a vacant South Austin building, Austin fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a commercial building in the 4400 block of Lucksinger Lane, near the intersection of South Congress Avenue and East St. Elmo Road, around 2:55 a.m. They were able to knock down the blaze by around 3:20 a.m.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

The firefighter was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and will be back at work for their next shift, officials said.

Fire out in vacant commercial occupancy. 4415 Lucksinger. Cause investigation underway. 1 firefighter transported to hospital with non-life threatening injury after electrical shock.https://t.co/SCxgXAyvij

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo)July 31, 2019