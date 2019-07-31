The Maypearl boys' basketball program is legendary hands following the district's hire of longtime coach Danny Henderson.

Henderson was officially approved as the Panthers boys' basketball coach by the Maypearl ISD Board of Trustees on Wednesday. He brings four high school state titles and more than 30 years of coaching experience, which includes stints at the Division I level.

During his 25 seasons at the high school level, Henderson led programs at Liberty Hill, Peaster, Flower Mound Marcus and Duncanville. He posted a career 708-172 coaching record (80.5%) in the high school ranks, including Class 2A state titles with Peaster in 1999 and 2000.

Henderson was named the 2012 MaxPreps National Coach of the Year after coaching the Marcus program to a three-year record of 114-6 (.950). The Mauraders, led by NBA guard Marcus Smart, won Class 5A state titles in 2011 and 2012 with 39-1 and 39-2 records, respectively.

Both teams were named MaxPreps High School National Champions.

Henderson led teams have made seven state semifinal appearances. He was also a finalist for the Naismith National High School Coach of the Year, as well as named TABC Texas Coach of the Year, Texas Sportswriters Coach of the Year and the Southwest United States Coach of the Year.

Henderson began his coaching career at Liberty Hill in 1988 and moved on to Peaster in 1993, where he stayed until accepting the position in Flower Mound in 2009.

“Maypearl is very lucky to get a coach of his caliber and not only will the kids learn a lot from him, but so will myself and the entire coaching staff," stated Sam Riepe, Maypearl head football coach and athletic director.

Following his 25-year high school tenure, Henderson went on to assistant coaching roles at Boise State, Oklahoma State University and Tulsa University.

According to a Maypearl ISD press release, Henderson helped lead the OSU Cowboys to a 20-13 record and an at-large berth in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. During his three years at Boise State (2013-16), Henderson helped guide the Broncos to the 2014-15 Mountain West Conference title. The Broncos posted at least 20 wins each season.

Henderson and his wife, Anna, have two children, Maddie and Sophie. He is a graduate of Austin College, ultimately obtaining a bachelor's degree in history and physical education and a master's in education.

Maypearl ISD will host a meet-and-greet at a date, time and location to be announced.

"We are excited to see the program continue to grow and develop," Maypearl ISD superintendent Ritchie Bowling stated. "The Maypearl ISD community is very supportive of our kids and we fill the stands at home and away. We have no doubt Coach Henderson will be great for our kids and the basketball program.”