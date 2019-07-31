The voters in Denison could have a little more time to get their comments to the Denison Independent School District in regard to the proposed $20 million bond to expand two elementary schools. Following two months 0f discussions, the Denison ISD school board decided not to take action on calling for a bond election to raise money for the expansion of Mayes and Hyde Park Elementary schools.

After president of the board David Hawley called for a motion, board member Ken Altnether made that motion Tuesday evening. Then after a few moments of silence without a second motion, Hawley declared the motion had failed.

“If you want to move forward, you will have to set up a special board meeting to call the election,” Denison ISD Superintendent Henry Scott said. “If you don't, no need to set that. Give me some direction here guys so we can at least move on. We got to vote on it one way or another. Without a second, you can't vote on it. I would suggest we meet sooner rather than later.”

The superintendent suggested Aug. 12 for a special meeting and said if there is a better plan than the one the committee recommended, he would like to see it.

Board member Randy Sedlacek mentioned there were talks with the developer of Gateway Village to possibly purchase land for a future elementary school if the district decides to go in that direction. Echoing Scott, the developer cautioned the district would have to make a decision sooner rather than later as the land would not be available for long.

During the meeting, there were questions raised about the district's plan as well as the need to consider other options.

Scott said he was not opposed to looking at long term plans, however, he was more concerned with addressing the immediate needs of the district now and then take a look at long term later.

