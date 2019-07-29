Dear Heloise: Do I have to use the salutation "Dear _____" when I'm writing a business letter? I don't know this person, and nine times out of 10, I'm writing to complain about something, so why is a term of endearment appropriate? -- Rebecca R. in Michigan

Rebecca, the use of "Dear _____" (and "Sincerely yours," for that matter) is both a tradition and a convention in business today. Using only a person's name ("Mr. Jones:") is too curt and brusque.

The idea is that when you use the term "Dear," it should keep you on point. It's more cordial, professional and polite. -- Heloise

P.S. Use "To Whom It May Concern" only as a last resort, if you have no idea of the recipient's name.

Dear Heloise: I use one of the big e-commerce shopping sites for its many services and fast, free shipping. But not everything it sells is under its umbrella.

Those third-party vendors may ship the item for free, but you might pay for returns. It's important to check before you hit that order button. -- Michelle B. in Houston

Dear Readers: Have you sought out a podcast (also called a netcast) lately? Often hosted by popular public figures and celebrities, podcasts are audio programs that can cover pretty much every topic, from comedy to health to religion and the arts, and they usually are free.

Find a podcast app from a digital distribution service on your phone or computer. It's a great alternative and complement to talk radio. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: Regarding your recent article in the Ventura County (California) Star: Emojis are tricky from one phone brand to another. What you see on your phone does not necessarily go through like that. Once I sent a dog, and it came through as "dog poop."

Many emojis show up at the receiving end as a box with an X in it. I would caution folks to be careful using them within serious communications. -- Nancy L., Simi Valley, Calif.

Dear Heloise: I am continually flabbergasted by the very small size of so many pills. How are older folks with less-than-nimble fingers supposed to handle them? It is maddening and quite dangerous for us senior citizens. -- Stan T., via email

Stan, this can be a problem, along with pills that are tremendous in size and too big to swallow! Have a conversation with your doctor and pharmacist. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: Why do hotel rooms that can sleep two or more only have one luggage rack? My husband uses the desk, so I can't put my luggage there.

My hint: Most hotels still have ironing boards. I set it up in the corner. Now my luggage doesn't have to sit on the floor, and there's no bending down to pick out my clothes. -- Diane G., Cinnaminson, N.J.

