Twenty years ago, Ray Pawlikowski was attending Texas State University and tending bar at a PF Chang's China Bistro in Northwest Austin when he was assigned to create a website for a class project.

He teamed up with his manager, David Cantu, to build a site that let managers post schedules for the wait staff.

The site was so popular with workers that Pawlikowski and Cantu raised $500,000 from friends and family, recruited a programmer and launched HotSchedules Inc.

Today, HotSchedules has 30,000 customers in 173,000 locations across 61 countries. Its software platform is used by the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries for employee scheduling and labor management programs including labor compliance and forecasting sales and labor costs.

Now, HotSchedules has a new owner and is merging with another hospitality software maker.

California-based private equity firm Marlin Equity Partners has purchased HotSchedules and London-based Fourth, which offers a software platform for hospitality workforce management and cost-control operations. Founded in 1999, Fourth has more than 1,200 customers in 60 countries.

HotSchedules and Fourth will merge their businesses to create a platform that provides scheduling, time and attendance, applicant tracking, training, inventory management and benefits and payroll services.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Marlin said the combined companies will create one of the biggest back-office software platforms in the industry, with a current installation at 120,000 locations.

"Merging with Fourth will enable us to accelerate innovation," said Cantu, chief customer officer at HotSchedules. "As the two largest players in the restaurant and hospitality vertical, our combined strengths and industry expertise will ensure our customers have the solutions they need to solve complex business problems and remain competitive."

The combined company will be based out of HotSchedules' corporate headquarters in Austin and will maintain offices in London and Atlanta.

Marlin said an executive team will be made up on members from both Fourth and HotSchedules, and both companies will continue operations around their own respective platforms.

New York-based Insight Partners partnered with Marlin in the transaction and will hold a minority stake in the combined company.