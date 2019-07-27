Dry cleaning is an interesting business. You just never know what the day is going to bring. One questions I get asked often is why an article of clothing is dry clean only. There are multiple reasons that an article of clothing cannot be immersed in water. In dry cleaning you use a solvent to replace water, which was a process invented by Thomas Jennings. Many people around the world owe a great debt to Jennings whom I bet most people have never heard of.

Jennings was an African American New Yorker who lived from 1791-1856. Jennings worked as a tailor in his younger years eventually becoming the owner of one of the most sought after clothing stores in New York.

His customers came to him when they could not get stains out of their clothes to get recommendations on how to clean them. Due to the natural fibers used at the time, there was not a very good method to clean the clothes. This inspired Jennings to come up with a more efficient way to clean clothes. He tested different solvents to replace water and finally landed on one he believed worked the best. He called the process Dry Scouring. He applied for a patent in 1820, which he was awarded, making him the first African American to own a patent in the United States.

After receiving his patent, Jennings made enough money to buy the rest of his family out of slavery. He then used most of the rest of his fortune in abolitionist activities. One of the other things he was well known for was a landmark legal battle to abolish segregation in New York’s public transportation systems. His daughter was thrown out of a street car on her way to church, prompting them to sue the Third Avenue Street Car Company for discrimination. They won the case and about 10 years later all street cars in the city were desegregated. They continued championing for the cause to desegregate all of New York's public areas up until his death in 1856.

The reason so many articles of clothing were ruined trying to clean them is materials at this time were natural fibers, which means even when hand-washed, they were prone to shrinking which is still true today. Also, many of the dyes used to color clothes are water soluble. This means when they are immersed in water the dyes will bleed and come out of the clothes.

I’m sure almost everybody has accidentally put a red shirt in with whites and ended up with a pink mess. Dry cleaning not using any water will help keep the colors from fading and will keep most natural fibers from shrinking. It will also soften the garments, especially things like silk. Even if you have washed it many times before, dry cleaning will bring back the softness. The dry cleaning process will also help clothes maintain there shape and keep them wrinkle free.

There are a few downsides to the process. Some plastics will melt in the dry cleaner because they are made from a similar solvent and sometimes glues will do the same thing, causing non dry cleanable clothes to come apart. The dry cleaner is also not very good at removing protein stains such as food. Proteins are water soluble stains and need water reintroduced to remove them. This is part of the reason a good dry cleaner will have a spotting station to help remove those pesky stains that don’t come out.

When in doubt bring you favorite clothes to your local dry cleaner so they can take care of the whole process for you without you having to worry about it.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaners and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com.