The Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees approved a conservative 2019-20 budget on Monday that included a $3,000 raise for all teachers.

Even with the approved budget, the board waits for funding changes based on House Bill 3 to firm up later in the summer.

House Bill 3 is a significant school reform bill that seeks to direct billions of additional dollars to public education. That budget included the same pay raise as the previous year for all staff.

Since then, funding has become more detailed, and the district has moved forward with a plan to further increase raises for all individuals on teacher contracts. In addition, other employee groups will be evaluated.

Under the newly approved salary scale, the starting salary for teachers will be $48,000, up from $45,000 in 2018-19. All current teachers on the salary schedule will receive a $3,000 raise as well as a step increase. The steps have been modified to provide standard steps for like years of service.

Exempt employees — administration and professional pay scale — will receive a two percent raise while non-exempt — paraprofessional and auxiliary staff — will receive a three percent raise of their paygrade midpoint.

Some adjustments may as well be made for the market and hard to fill positions such as bus drivers.

The overall increase in compensation totals to approximately $3 million.

“Red Oak ISD continues to raise salaries to recruit and retain the best educators in the area,” stated board president John Anderson. “We want to compensate our employees for the quality instruction they provide our students. The increased funding from HB3 will benefit our most important asset – our staff.”

The adopted tax rate of $1.17 for the M&O rate and $.37 for I&S for a total of $1.54 per $100 value will be reduced based on HB3. The reduced tax rate will be presented to the board in August or September along with an amended budget.