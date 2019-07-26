The Daily Light's guide to this weekend entertainment includes:

1. The Waxahachie Chautauqua will celebrate its birthday on Friday with a special look at the stars and beyond.

The party begins at 7:30 p.m. on the Chautauqua Auditorium's historic grounds, located at 400 S. Grand Avenue in Getzendaner Park.

The celebration is held in concurrence with Waxahachie Chautauqua Day which was declared and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott following the 85th Texas Legislature in 2017. The proclamation declared July 26 of each year as the official "birthday" for the historic auditorium.

The free celebration will include cake and ice cream provided by Pettigrew Academy.

The party does not stop there, either.

A special program will be held at nightfall — around 8:30 p.m. — by University of Dallas professors Richard Olenick and Arthur Sweeney. The two recently teamed up to help discover a new planet.

Olenick is a professor of physics at the University of Dallas, where he teaches astronomy and astrophysics as well as advanced physics courses. His research interests lie in exoplanet searches and binary star evolution. He has been a guest observer for the Kepler space telescope. He was also named Texas Professor of the Year, is a Minnie Stevens Piper Professor, and has supervised over 50 undergraduate theses in physics.

Sweeney is an adjunct instructor in the physics department of the University of Dallas. He is a retired instrument engineer/scientist and his research interests are in instrument development and exoplanet searches.

Their presentation, which is made possible by the Waxahachie Chautauqua Preservation Society, will be an informal discussion for anyone interested in details on planets in our solar system, where the other solar systems are located and how many there might be, as well as details on galaxies, stars and more.

Weather permitting, a star viewing will be held with the help of telescopes.

Both events are free to the public.

2. The Waxahachie Civic Center will play host to one of the more unique wellness fairs in Ellis County on Saturday and Sunday.

The Gypsy Soul Holistic Fair will bring together spiritual vendors offering painted drums, gemstone jewelry, one of the largest crystal vendors in the area, medicine bags, art and more.

There will also be readers on hand to do mediumship, tarot, rune, astrology and angel readings, as well as light language.

The two-day lecture series includes:

Saturday

11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m. Connie Foster "Connect with your Spiritual Council."

12:30-1:15 p.m. Patricia Walls "Light Language."

1:30-2:15 p.m. Allison Fox, "How the body can heal itself."

2:30-3:15 p.m. Dr. Summers "Past Life Regression"

Sunday

11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m. Shanna Tippit "Crystals & Stones: How to use for healing, manifesting, and much more."

12:30-1:15 p.m. Melinda Coshatt- Open Gallery "What is your spirit animal."

1:30-2:15 p.m. Posy Psychic Medium - Open Gallery "Connecting you with loved ones."

2:30-3:15 p.m. Brendon Jones "The Veda's oriental philosophy in the Modern Age."

3:30-4:15 p.m. Keola Conner "Gifts and Sensitivities."

Door prizes will also be distributed throughout both days.

Doors open at 11 a.m. both days and close at 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for cash or $6 for a card. Children 12 and under are free.

3. The Indians soccer program, along with the Waxahachie Soccer Association, will host the second annual Midnight Madness Tournament from 5 p.m. — 3 a.m. July 27-28.

The tournament will take place at the Waxahachie Sports Complex and will consist of four-person teams in divisions for boys, girls, high school and adult. There will be no goalies.

"In Texas, it is just too hot to play during the summer, so we are going to play in the cool of the night, under the lights, all night long," states the tournament website. "Get some sleep and get ready for a crazy night of fun soccer competition."

All teams will play a minimum of three games and each division will have a championship. Teams can consist of up to eight players and all teams will play to the age of the oldest team member.

Registration fees are $225 for all divisions.

For more information, contact tournament director Cara Sikes at admin@waxahachiesoccer.org or (469) 383-8298, or visit www.waxahachiesoccerassociation.com.

4. The Waxahachie Community Theatre debuts its Youth Summer Showcase production of "Looking Glass Land" performed by ages 8-18 this weekend. Performances will be at University Church, located at 221 Solon Road in Waxahachie.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online through the theatre website at www.waxahachiecommunitytheatre.com. Please note that a service charge will be added to the price of each ticket for online purchases. Preschool children get in free with a paid adult admission.

For additional information, contact the WCT box office at 972.646.1050 or via email at wct.texas@gmail.com.

5. It's "All About Pickles" this Saturday at the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market.

Market vendors who make and sell all sorts of pickled vegetables and fruits will be offering samples of their culinary skills. The word pickle doesn't refer just to cucumbers, either, as many vegetables and fruits sold at the market can be pickled. After sampling some of the market's favorites, be sure and visit the Ellis County Master Gardeners at their pop-up booth for information and demonstrations on easy to make pickles. There will be more samples, lots of recipes and basic instructions on canning pickles. Shop the market, pick up your favorite summer produce and try your newly learned skills on making delicious pickles at home.