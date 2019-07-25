Landowner Ryan Haring said he plans to put up a fight against the county to keep his half-acre acre lot on Montview Drive near the Steiner Ranch neighborhood. He bought the land last year and planned to build a home on it.

The county voted last week to build Route B, an emergency evacuation route through the northwestern Travis County property connecting Flat Top Ranch Road to Mountview Drive, after first announcing it lost funding for its original recommendation, known as Route F.

“Before I purchased the property, I called the county to find out what the probability was of them using that property for an evacuation route because I did not want to be in this position,” Haring said. “They told me that it should be OK to build on because there were far better routes other than this one.”

The county will likely acquire the land through eminent domain, which is the power to force the sale of land for projects deemed in the public interest.

“We are going to fight this thing as long as we can,” Haring said.

In 2011, Steiner Ranch was hit with a wildfire that destroyed 23 homes and tore across 160 acres in the community. David Greear, Travis County's assistant public works director, said the Labor Day weekend blaze put a spotlight on the need for an evacuation route and plan.

The nearly 5,000-home development 20 miles west of Austin sits on about 4,600 acres off RM 620 and is surrounded by Lake Austin, Lake Travis and the Balcones Canyonland Preserve. Quinlan Park Road and Steiner Ranch Boulevard are the only two roads that connect the neighborhood to 620.



Greear said the county received $2.7 million in 2017 to evaluate, design and build an emergency evacuation route out of the neighborhood. It analyzed 12 options before narrowing it down to two in December.

The county originally planned to recommend Route F, a $7.2 million project that would have built a 1-mile, two-lane road connecting Flat Top Ranch Road to 620. In an emergency the road would be wide enough to create three lanes of traffic — two lanes out to RM 620, one lane into the neighborhood for emergency responders.



“We originally thought we could get funding for Route F from (the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization),” Greear said. “But, from what we understand, they've directed grant funds to commit $400 million toward (Interstate 35) improvements over the next two to three years.”

The county has about $2.1 million to build a road and officials said the next county bond election is not anticipated until 2023, therefore no other funding sources are available to build Route F.

As a result, Greear said, the county is now recommending the second option, Route B, which he said is a much quicker solution and can be done within the county’s budget.

The road would be a one-lane, exit-only gated connection between Flat Top Ranch Road and Montview Drive estimated at $980,000. The short route has the capacity to handle 750 cars per hour, about half the capacity Route F would have handled, Greear said.

In an evacuation, emergency service coordinators would unlock the gate to allow traffic onto Montview Drive, up Fritz Hughes Park Drive and out to RM 620.

During a public meeting in April, some — but not all — residents in Steiner Ranch opposed the longer road road through their neighborhood, citing noise, safety and the removal of green space, and hoped for the gated-road alternative that would only be used during emergencies.

Now, residents living in the small community of Mountview Acres, just west of Steiner Ranch, are standing with Haring against the construction of an emergency-only evacuation route through their neighborhood.

“Route B is not the correct route to use,” said resident Jackie Rieck. “We understand this is an urgency and I feel for every individual who experienced those fires, but it does not mean that we need to take a person’s property. There are other alternate routes out there versus taking from someone.”

Dan Cornelius, a Steiner Ranch resident, felt that while Route B was not a perfect solution, the road would only be used in emergencies and is a positive step forward.

“It’s a win-win, and with limited funds you are trying to get the best bang for your buck and I think Route B does that,” Cornelius said.

County Commissioner Brigid Shea, whose district represents the area, said because of climate change the region is becoming hotter and drier, increasing the possibility of fires. That has increased the awareness and sense of urgency among staff and the Commissioners Court to do something about it where it can.

“Route F is the best long-term solution, but we don't have funding and I think it's irresponsible to do nothing,” Shea said. “I think we have to do something and Route B is something we can afford that will provide an emergency-only gate relief valve.”



For Haring, he said the decision means he will not be able to build a home on the property even if the county creates an agreement that will allow the county to abandon the road should Route F, or another comparable alternate route, be built. He said that if the county builds Route B, the property will be too narrow to build a home on and leave room for the road.

He added that he has looked around the Steiner Ranch community for another lot, but said all are unaffordable and there are no other homes in the same subdivision for sale.

“My big thing is we did our research beforehand, we spoke to the county and we were given permission to purchase and build,” Haring said. “They’ve gotten us into this position and this is a pretty crumby deal.”

The county approved the route and will have to vote on how to acquire the land before moving forward with construction. It hopes to have the road built by summer 2021.