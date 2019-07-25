A panel of federal judges on Wednesday said Texas lawmakers can draw political districts in 2021 without federal oversight for the first time in decades, possibly the final chapter in a protracted legal battle over voting rights and the state's political maps.

Lawyers for minority voters and voting rights organizations requested federal supervision over concerns that Texas legislative leaders would continue a pattern of drawing maps designed to discriminate against minority voters. They said they haven't decided whether to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the decision a "win for our Constitution and the right of Texans to govern themselves."

"We are thankful that today's decision finally puts an end to this baseless challenge," Paxton said in a statement.

In Wednesday’s order, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez wrote that the three-judge panel still has “serious concerns” about the state’s past actions, noting that the court found that lawmakers displayed “intentional racial discrimination in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment” while drawing district maps in 2011.

But the panel ultimately sided with lawyers for the state and said requiring federal oversight during the next redistricting cycle “would be inappropriate,” given a Supreme Court ruling last year that found no evidence that Republican lawmakers drew the state's current political districts with the intent to discriminate against minority voters.

The Voting Rights Act long required jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination, including Texas, to seek approval from federal officials before implementing new voting or election laws — including changes to political maps — a process called preclearance. That changed in 2013 when the Supreme Court struck down the preclearance provision.

A federal court rejected boundaries state lawmakers drew in 2011, ordering the state to implement temporary maps for the 2012 elections established by the federal panel in San Antonio.

In 2013, state lawmakers voted to adopt modified versions of the interim maps as the state’s permanent districts. The voting rights groups and the others sued.

A lower court ordered 11 political districts redrawn for improper racial discrimination. But the Supreme Court last year identified problems with only one — a Fort Worth-area state House district held by a Democrat that was found to have been improperly gerrymandered by race.

Even though the 2011 maps were never used, the judges in Wednesday's order said claims that the maps intentionally diluted minority voting power were still valid.

"Though the Supreme Court may have found no discriminatory purpose in 2013, it did not undermine the findings of purposeful discrimination in 2011," Rodriguez wrote.

With this understanding, the panel issued a stern warning to state lawmakers, instructing them to ensure future redistricting efforts are constitutional and conducted in compliance with the Voting Rights Act — or they could be placed back under federal supervision.

“Texas would be well advised to conduct its redistricting process openly, with the understanding that consideration of bail-in is always an option for whatever federal court or courts may be tasked with review of future legislative actions,” Rodriguez wrote.

Nina Perales, a lawyer for the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund, part of the legal team representing plaintiffs in the case, said groups and individuals will still be able to pursue legal action against the state for discriminatory maps, regardless of federal supervision.

"We anticipate that we will do litigation," she said. "We will have more work to do now that the preclearance process won't be in place."

The judges raised doubts that lawmakers would redraw maps in a fair way, considering Texas' booming Hispanic population.

“Given the fact of changing population demographics, the likelihood increases that the Texas Legislature will continue to find ways to attempt to engage in ‘ingenious defiance of the Constitution’ that necessitated (federal supervision for the state) in the first place,” the order reads.

Despite this possibility, the judges maintained that putting a state back under federal supervision “can only be justified in exceptional circumstances.”

Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, called past actions by state lawmakers “disgusting” and said in a statement that he was disappointed in the panel’s decision to allow Texas to move forward without federal oversight.

“We believe that democracy is stronger when everyone participates, that’s why we fight to make it easier for Texans to vote,” Hinojosa said, noting that this decision highlights the importance of the 2020 election, when Democrats will seek to flip nine Texas House seats and seize control of the lower chamber. “This election, our democracy is at stake and we will fight like our lives depend on it because they do.”