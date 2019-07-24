Navarro College is a starting point for many students' collegiate educational careers and provides a head start on college without the worries and financial drawbacks of a large-scale university.

At the top of its hire list sits Dr. Don Capone, a faculty and student renowned professor, whom of which "can really teach" per the Waxahachie campus dean, Terry Gibson.

Capone often provides students with his personal cell number so that he can answer any questions or concerns and has even claimed to receive texts at 3 a.m. It's known in the Navarro College community that Capone works tirelessly for his students.

And, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11th moon landing in July of 1969, Capone donated one of his magnificent telescopes to Navarro College. The approximate value of the tool is $7,000.

The telescope is a 10-inch diameter Meade 2120 Schmidt-Cassegrain Telescope used for space observatory. Along with the telescope, Capone donated a filter, eyepieces, and an instrument case used for holding the telescope's parts.

Capone stated he has taken multiple pictures of the moon with the telescope and has displayed them in his classroom since purchasing it in 1987. The telescope will be held at the Waxahachie campus in a climate-controlled area and will be available for student observation.

Stacie Sipes, Navarro College Director of Marketing and Public Information, stated Capone teaches astronomy classes at the Waxahachie campus. Sipes noted that, throughout the semester, Capone would have students visit his personal observatory so, by donating the telescope to the campus, students would now have more access throughout the semester.

Sipes also ensured that the Corsicana campus has a planetarium and other equipment already in place.

Capone joined Navarro College as an adjunct instructor for Physics and Physical Science courses at the Waxahachie and Corsicana campuses in 2007, according to the college's website. He was named the coordinator for the then-new oil and gas program that same December, which is one of his best memories to date. He currently serves as the department chair for petroleum technology and still teaches physics courses as well.

Gibson, Sipes and other Navarro College representatives of the Waxahachie campus expressed much appreciation for the donation from Capone, dubbing the instrument a "huge gift."

"Navarro College is very appreciative of the gift Dr. Capone has generously given, and we know that this will greatly enhance the student's learning experiences," Sipes said.

The donation will be stewarded well in appreciation, as Gibson explained that rare resources such as these are harder to come by.