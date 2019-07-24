Funeral services for Janice Holcomb Williams, age 80 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale with Chaplain Jerry Smith Officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

Janice passed away, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Lindale. She was born January 19, 1939 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Gordon H. and Celestine (Culver) Holcomb. Before moving to Lindale in 2014, Janice was formerly of Waxahachie and Dallas, where she was a member of the Lovers Lane United Methodist Church. Janice delighted in being a loving homemaker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Wayne Williams in 2017 and her sister, Helen Gay Brown in 2019.

Janice is survived by her son, Keith Williams and his wife, Shellie of Hideaway, Texas; brother, Hugh Holcomb and his wife, Mary Lane of Georgetown, Texas; grandson, Shane Landers and his wife Jennifer of Ft. Worth, Texas; 2 great grandchildren, Caden and Grayson Landers of Ft. Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.