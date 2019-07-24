This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Jail records reflect that 85 individuals were arrested between July 15— 21 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 85 individuals — detained on or after July 15 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:

July 15

Moses L Moore, 19, for assault causing bodily injury.

James K Burch, 37, for the theft of property less than $2,500 and the unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Amy Olvera, 40, for the theft of property less than $2,500 and the unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Collin D Bynum, 17, for the burglary of a habitation.

Thurston Ashley, 34, for no driver's license and cruelty to livestock animals.

Timothy M Horne, 41, on a commitment order.

Louie R Shafer, 35, on three counts of failure to appear.

Tony D Santos, 25, for the failure to appear and the possession of more than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Cecilio Ramirez, 56, for Class C public intoxication, assault with contact, public intoxication, public intoxication, public intoxication, noise ordinance, public intoxication and driving without a driver's license.

July 16

Brianna M Bass, 23, on four counts of burglary of a vehicle.

Matthew W Bass, 29, on three counts of burglary of a vehicle.

Dustin R Henry, 24, for driving with an invalid license.

Jason O Thomas, 44, for an assault causing bodily injury.

Andrew D Gonzalez, 32, on a commitment order, no motor vehicle inspection, speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alberto Gonzalez, 21, for the failure to appear.

Karina Dominguez, 29, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Erick J Foreman, 30, on a parole violation and running a stop sign.

Taron C Venters, 29, for the failure to appear and robbery.

Romonique Hamilton, 24, on a commitment order.

Angel M Pena, 17, for assault by contact causing family violence.

Sam Morin, 35, on a commitment order.

Nikki M Batiste, 46, for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Kyle D Woods, 30, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

July 17

Anthony S Fraga, 19, for the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Casey J O'Connor, 38, for theft of material — alumni, bronze or copper.

Cynthia A Saddler, 42, for criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $7,500.

Michael D Galeski, 32, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Michael L Puckett, 27, on two probation violations.

Austin Montgomery, 20, for the theft of property.

Shaun M Brunick, 19, for the theft of property greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000.

Jerry A Mick, 19, for the burglary of a habitation.

Leonel T Briones, 29, for assault causing bodily injury.

Deterrious Brown, 22, for the failure to appear.

Dominique Turner, 32, for the failure to appear, engaging in criminal activity, evading arrest or detention, theft, evading arrest or detention, failure to appear, organized retail theft, theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500, theft of property greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000, organized retail theft, theft of property greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000, theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $7,500, theft of property greater than $7,000 but fewer than $30,000, theft of property greater than $2,5000 but fewer than $3,500.

Allyson K Green, 29, for the manufacturing or delivery of more than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Charles K Sisco, 34, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, DWLI, failure to control speed, speeding, no valid ID, no license and the failure to maintain financial responsibility.

J Zavala Alonzo, 20, for violating a protective order and driving with a license invalid.

July 18

Isaac Z Ramirez, 27, on a parole violation.

Morgan K Pendley, 20, for an assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear and failure to identify as a fugitive.

Jose L Benavides, 38, for driving while intoxicated and ICE detainer.

Robert Marburger, 47, for the possession of less than one gram of Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance and two revocations of probation.

Jesus S Machuca, 27, for the possession of more than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Merl Lovings, 20, for the assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, expired registration, FMFR, disorderly conduct, disobey the law, assault with contact and disorderly conduct.

Esteban Padilla, 25, on two probation violations and an out of county warrant,

Tyler Michka, 25, for the failure to appear.

Teresa Rosas, 21, for the possession of more than four grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

Dakayla Williams, 19, for criminal mischief greater than $100 but fewer than $7,500.

Lisa M Lefevre, 58, for resisting arrest, search or transport and the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Dionicio Turner, 39, on a commitment order.

Billy W Shepard, 59, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

July 19

Justin A Baker, on a commitment order.

Buddy L Hill, 43, for the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Lena V Reyes, 48, for public intoxication.

Xavier L Dunbar, 30, for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance, and the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Gary Coleman, 19, for the theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

Derrick D Jackson, 43, on a parole violation and speeding.

Erik Dominguez, 18, for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Heather C Kruse, 33, on a parole violation.

Joseph Torres, 42, on a probation violation.

Efren Martinez, 31, for the theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500, for the failure to appear, ICE detainer, speeding, no valid ID, FMFR and no driver's license.

Lance A Tuck, 36, for driving while license invalid, expired motor vehicle registration and speeding 10-percent above-posted limit.

Marvin Tovias, 23, for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Matthew Hawley, 43, for the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kendrick Collins, 38, for the failure to appear, fraudulent use of identifying document, expired registration and failure to appear.

Marco Lizardi, 23, on an ICE detainer.

Martin E Martinez, 25, on a commitment order.

David Davila, 46, for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility and contempt of child support order.

Tory A Martinez, 26, on a commitment order.

Brendan C Taylor, 30, on a commitment order.

Billy Hubbard, 61, for the possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance.

Clifford W Segura, 42, for public intoxication.

Angela Martinez, 43, for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Roberto Hernandez, 54, on a commitment order.

July 20

Benjamen Guillen, 22, for the unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500, no valid driver's license and improper left turn from the incorrect lane.

Ruben M Alcantar, 50, for driving while intoxicated.

Lauren Bradley, 35, for a Class C assault including family violence.

Michael W Dowd, 49, for the assault causing bodily injury and the assault causing bodily injury.

Jeffery W Pond, 31, for driving with an invalid license, DWLI and the failure to appear.

Rebekah Shepherd, 28, for driving with an invalid license.

Jack H Hamilton, 32, for evading arrest or detention and a parole violation.

July 21

Zachary C Long, 26, on a parole violation.

Hector Rodriguez, 27, for driving while intoxicated.

Jamie O Martinez, 41, for driving while intoxicated.

Jedadie Kirby, 39, for assault causing family violence.

Matthew R Rowe, 82, for driving while intoxicated.