The DART Foundation presented Waxahachie ISD with a grant for $50,840 through its Spotlight on Secondary STEM program.

Theresa Smithey, Waxahachie ISD secondary science curriculum coordinator, was responsible for securing the funds through the grant application process.

With the grant funds, Smithey purchased Ozobots and Spheros. These STEM-related devices are programmable robots that help teach content and coding simultaneously. The use of these robots will help develop a more student-centered classroom while providing experience with coding to help students develop an interest in engineering and other STEM careers.

Waxahachie ISD expressed its gratitude to the DART Foundation for its generosity.