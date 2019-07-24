Acker Construction plans to construct seven luxurious homes on the corner of Dillon and Cantrell Streets by the end of the year.

The homes will feature a privacy gate and homeowner association for high-quality maintenance with ease of access to the downtown square and almost every facet of Waxahachie.

Chris Acker, owner of Acker Construction, and project manager Dalton Bradbury recently spoke with the Daily Light to discuss the exciting new chapter in the Waxahachie-based construct company's continued revitalization efforts.

Each home will be far from the average tract house that so many yester-year suburbanites are accustomed to. Although furnished with high-quality modern amenities, the homes are themed to blend in with downtown Waxahachie, keeping the sith theme of historic beauty and marvelous craftsmanship. Some floorplans do share basic design philosophies, but each home is finely tuned and detailed with a unique flair all their own.

"We could not be more excited to bring this to the city of Waxahachie," said of Haley's Place, which is named after Acker's daughter. He noted the homes will also act as a bridge between the housing area on the southern side of the viaduct and downtown.

Bradbury assured the downtown area and shops are all easily within walking distance, making travel throughout historic and modern Waxahachie a breeze. The location also allows homeowners to take in the fantastic views of the town — the historic viaduct bridge included — while also being able to access the historic Ellis County courthouse, famed Ellis County Museum, and acclaimed restaurants such as The Vault Smokehouse and Oma's Jiffy Burger.

The inside of the homes will feature the quality craftsmanship expected from Acker Construction — the interior will contain hardwood floors, all of which are handcrafted and cut, custom constructed cabinets and countertops, individually selected lighting, and the latest and greatest in home appliances. For the tech-savvy consumer, smart home features such as remote access to lights and locks will be available from day one of moving in, with set up being a simple app away.

Although homeowner associations are sometimes granted a bad reputation as of recent, the HOA of this area will offer a water feature, seating area facing the Ellis County Courthouse, free lawn services, green area maintenance, and specialty events for residents. The new Rail Yard Park amphitheater, which is currently under construction, will also be well within walking distance. Trails that run to Getzendaner and Lion's Park will be accompanied by new and safer sidewalks and smarter streetlamps.

The prices range from $280K to $350K, while the floor plans stretch from 1,600 square feet to 2,200 square feet, respectively.

Construction is planned to begin the first of August, and the homes are projected to be ready to move in by the end of November. The Waxahachie City Council has already given its stamp of approval to the project.