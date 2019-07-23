The stage has long been set for Jalen Reagor to have a banner year on the football field for the TCU Horned Frogs. That spotlight, however, has recently gotten a little brighter.

Reagor, a junior at TCU and 2017 Waxahachie graduate, was named this past week to the Biletnikoff Award and Maxwell Award watch lists. Both prestigious awards highlight 50 outstanding football players across the country before the season kicks off and conclude the season by naming a respective award-winner at an individually-held end-of-the-season banquet.

The offseason has also seen Reagor projected as a first-round 2020 NFL draft prospect by The Athletic and Pro Football Focus, named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team and selected as the top receiver in Texas by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

As for the latest recognitions, Reagor has joined quite the elite class of TCU alumni.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the nation's outstanding receiver at any position. TCU consensus first-team All-American Josh Doctson was a finalist for the 2015 Biletnikoff Award.

The Maxwell Award annually recognizes America's College Player of the Year. TCU quarterback Davey O'Brien won the 1938 Maxwell Award.

Reagor's team-best 72 receptions and 1,061 yards receiving in 2018 both rank second for a season in TCU history. Forty-four of his 72 catches (61.1 percent) went for a first down or touchdown.

The second-team All-Big 12 selection led TCU and the Big 12 in percentage of his team's receptions at 30.1 (72-of-239), the highest mark by a Horned Frog in the 18-season tenure of head coach Gary Patterson.

Reagor also set a TCU record with seven consecutive games with a scoring grab. His team-best nine touchdown catches tied for the fifth-best season total by a Horned Frog.

Reagor became the first wide receiver in TCU and Big 12 history to top 100 yards rushing (121) and 90 receiving (91) in the 31-24 victory over Oklahoma State. He was the sixth FBS player since 1996 to accomplish the feat and the first Power Five wide receiver since Dexter McCluster for Ole Miss in 2009.

In voting by his teammates, Reagor was selected as TCU's 2018 Dan Rogers Most Valuable Player. He became the first wide receiver to receive the award since Cory Rodgers in 2004.

The Horned Frogs, who were picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll as selected by the media, open fall camp Aug. 1 with their first practice set for Aug. 2. TCU kicks off its 2019 season Aug. 31 at home versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Statistics courtesy TCU Athletics.