Four years of collegiate volleyball were not quite enough for Aeriel Horton. She did, however, have enough of her time on the sand in Houston and is headed home for the court at Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Horton officially inked her NAIA letter of intent on Wednesday and will join the SAGU volleyball program as a graduate transfer this fall.

Horton graduated from Houston Baptist University in May, where he starred in the top-twosome for the Huskies during her senior year. Horton and her partner, Tori Hinojosa, compiled a 17-6 record during the 2019 season for the Huskies and helped the team to an 18-11 record overall.

Horton partnered with Jessica Wooten as the top-tandem in 2018 and finished with a 22-7 individual record. The two also held the top spot in 2017 and 2016, finishing 18-8 and 10-8, respectively.

According to a SAGU Athletics press release, Horton chose to sign with SAGU in order to pursue a master's degree in psychology from the Harrison Graduate School.

"Aeriel will be a great addition to an already very strong SAGU roster," SAGU head volleyball coach Hank Moore stated.

SAGU finished the season 30-7 overall and 18-2 in SAC play after missing the NAIA tournament and then bowing out of the NCCAA national tournament in the semifinals to Biola University on Nov. 30, 2018.

The win total matched the program-best set in 2017 when the Lady Lions finished 30-9 after five consecutive seasons with fewer than 20 victories.

By Horton signing with SAGU, she also returns home to Waxahachie where she graduated following a stellar high school career in 2015.

Under Lady Indians head volleyball coach Sandy Faussett, Horton set the then-school record for digs in a single match with 43 as a senior, averaging 5.9 digs and served 61 aces across 142 sets played. She was named the District 14-5A Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the academic all-district team for her efforts. She was also named to the All-District 14-5A team following her junior season in Waxahachie.

Her high school prep talents were not limited to the volleyball court, either. Horton was the District 14-5A Defensive MVP for the Lady Indians soccer team in 2014 and finished fifth in the state in tennis in 2011.

Prior to joining the Lady Indians, Horton was a member of the Canterbury High School team that won the 2011 TAPPS 2A state championship.

"I am thrilled to hear that Aeriel will be coming back home to attend SAGU and play volleyball for a strong program and a great coach," Faussett told SAGU Athletics.

The SAGU Lady Lions begin the 2019 season on Aug. 23 in the KCAC Classic Tournament in Ottawa, Kansas.