Two out-of-town individuals are in custody following a rash of car thefts in Red Oak.

Matthew Wade Bass, 29, of Haltom City, and Brianna Marie Moss, 23, of Haltom City, were both booked and jailed without incident on Monday, July 15 on three counts of burglary of a vehicle and four counts of burglary of a vehicle, respectively.

As of noon Tuesday and with the addition of previous charges, Brianna remained in the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie on bonds that total $25,517.16, while Matthew faced bonds that totaled $15,000.

According to a Red Oak Police Department press release, Sgt. David Palmer was on routine patrol in the 100 block of Paradise Way in Red Oak when he observed a Matthew Bass rummaging through a vehicle parked in front of a residence at 3:54 a.m. Monday, July 15. Palmer also noticed a car parked nearby with a female passenger, later identified as Brianna Moss, sitting inside.

At that time, both individuals were taken into custody for what was later learned to be burglarizing multiple unlocked vehicles throughout Red Oak and nearby cities.

"Based on the physical evidence recovered from the suspect's vehicle, it appears that multiple burglaries of unlocked vehicles were committed by the subjects in the City of Red Oak, City of Ovilla, City of Glenn Heights and potentially several other North Texas cities," the release added.

Red Oak Police investigators encourage any residents in North Texas, especially those in Red Oak, Ovilla and Glenn Heights, who had cars burglarized from 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14 through 3:54 a.m. Monday, July 15, to contact a local police department and report the burglary. Those individuals are also encouraged to request the local police department contact Red Oak Police investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Red Oak Police Department.

If you have any information or evidence that can assist with this investigation, contact Red Oak Police Criminal Investigations Sgt. G. Dollar at 469-218-7710 or GDollar@redoaktx.org.