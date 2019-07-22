Red Oak ISD is under temporary new leadership after the board of trustees approved the hire of an interim superintendent.

The ROISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire of Dr. Ann Dixon during a special session Monday evening. Dixon's career spans more than 45 years and includes teaching and school leadership positions.

In addition to serving as the Somerset ISD superintendent in the 1990s, she most recently worked as interim superintendent in 19 other school districts in Texas.

"Dr. Dixon is well versed in the superintendent and interim role, and we look forward to having her join the Red Oak team," stated board president John Anderson in a media release. "We are excited to have such a talented and experienced leader at the of helm Red Oak ISD during this transition. She will be a tremendous asset to the administration and board as we continue to serve our students on their educational journey."

Dixon started her career in education as a speech pathologist in Austin. She worked in Copperas Cove and North East ISDs before moving to Judson ISD, where she spent 18 years.

She then became the Somerset ISD superintendent in 1990. In addition to working in school districts, Dixon also has experience at the state level.

Dixon has worked with the Texas Comptroller's Office and the Texas Legislative Budget Board, as well as serving as a mentor for many first time superintendents. For her distinguished service to her profession and community, the 76th Texas Legislature recognized her with a resolution of commendation.

Dixon has been published in the Texas Study Research Journal and the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association Journal numerous times, is often called as an expert witness or investigator in education litigation and consults with school districts who are conducting superintendent searches.

Dixon holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Administration from Walden University, a Master of Arts in Elementary and Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and a Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing Pathology from Oklahoma State University. She is married with three grown children.

Dixon will begin her Hawk journey in ROISD on July 22 and will serve until the district names a new superintendent.