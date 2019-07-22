Southwestern Assemblies of God University announced Friday the hiring of former Major League Baseball pitcher Cliff Bartosh as a full-time assistant baseball coach.

A native of Duncanville and a graduate of Duncanville High School, Bartosh was a 29th round pick in the 1998 Major League Baseball Draft.

The left-handed pitcher made his MLB in 2004 and appeared in 53 games over the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

Bartosh compiled a 1-2 record and 5.08 ERA over his 39.0 innings pitched over those two seasons. He struck out 40 batters and walked 22.

"Cliff is a tremendous addition for SAGU baseball," stated SAGU head baseball coach Matt Cornacchione in a university-issued press release. "He is a great fit for our institution and will help grow our program in every area both on and off the field. I truly believe this is God's timing, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

After completion of his playing career, Bartosh earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from the University of Texas at Arlington. He then returned to affiliate-level baseball as a strength-and-conditioning coach for the San Diego Padres during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Bartosh has most recently served as a pitching and strength-and-conditioning coach in several school districts and select baseball programs throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He also held the roles of athletic coordinator, head baseball and strength-and-conditioning coach at Faith Family Academy in Oak Cliff during the 2015-17 school years, ultimately leading the Eagles to a state semifinal appearance.

Bartosh owns Bartosh Sports Performance LLC and designs and implements strength and conditioning programs for athletes of all sports at all levels of competition. He currently lives in Midlothian with his wife, Michelle, and their three children, Owen, Emma, and Levi.