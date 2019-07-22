Editor’s note: This is the second story in our five-part Pflugerville Pfoodies series, where we showcase locally owned restaurants. Read the previous story online at pflugervillepflag.com and look for the third part in next week’s edition of the Pflag.

For Cheryl and Tony Bardhi, the key to running one of the longest running and most successful restaurants in Pflugerville has been family.

Family has long played a role in Baris Pizza & Pasta, where the husband and wife team have served a variety of Italian fare using fresh produce ingredients since 1997.

The couple previously lived in New York, where Cheryl managed hair salons and Tony oversaw construction sites. Neither had restaurant experience, which led them to seek advice from Tony’s uncle, Imeri Bardhi, who had opened the original Baris in Dallas in 1987.

The couple said his advice and support was instrumental in opening their own restaurant in Pflugerville.

“Imeri let us use his restaurant’s recipes, and he gave us a lot of good advice on how to get the business going,” Tony said.

Cheryl recalled another piece of advice from Imeri that she at first doubted but proved to be effective: don’t advertise.

“He said, ‘Don’t put any ads out,’ which we thought was crazy,” Cheryl said. “But before we knew it, we had a line out the door. These days, they would call that a ‘soft opening.’”

That door Cheryl is referring to is the same one customers have gone in and out of for more than two decades. When Cheryl and Tony moved to Pflugerville — after a little encouragement from Cheryl’s sister — they quickly identified the space at 1501 Pecan Street as the future site for their restaurant. Six months later, Baris Pizza & Pasta was open for business.

When the restaurant first opened, Pflugerville looked quite different. The local population had not yet reached 10,000, and the boom that would double the city's population was still a few years away.

That small town feel helped Cheryl and Tony, as there were not as many non-franchise restaurants in the area.

“It was basically just us, Springhill Cafe and El Rincon,” Cheryl said. “So if people didn’t want Pizza Hut, they would come to us.”

One of the big differences between Baris and the chain pizza shops, Cheryl explained, is the use of fresh, high-quality ingredients. All produce used at Baris comes from a supplier in Austin, and cheese is shipped in from Dallas specifically for use at their restaurant.

Cheryl and Tony’s insistence on ingredients — sometimes they have had the cheese shipped overnight on unexpectedly busy weekends — has paid off with years of built-up loyalty from the families they serve.

Consistency is one of the restaurant’s hallmarks, which the couple said is reflected in the menu receiving little to no changes in over two decades.

“Our customers keep coming back to see us,” Tony said, “so we never felt any pressure to change things up.”

Family has also shaped the restaurant’s atmosphere. Most staff throughout the restaurant’s history has consisted of local high schoolers looking for an after school job.

Madison Gentry, who has worked at Baris for five years, said the result is a workplace where everyone feels like family, whether you work there or are a customer. She had been offered a job once when she was picking up an order for her parents.

“It was my first job, and I keep coming back because I love the people I work with," she said. "The food is great, and the customers are nice.”