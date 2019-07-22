The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board announced Monday the inductees who will enter the West Texas Walk of Fame for 2019 during an induction ceremony in September.

The inductees will be Romeo Reyna, Susan Graham, David Kneupper and Larry Trider.

Reyna, a long-time Lubbock resident, was a textile and visual artist. He first experienced Lubbock as a migrant worker with his parents before becoming the youngest student to enter the Chicago Art Institute at 16-years-old. Reyna specialized in designing and installing extra-large tapestries, fiber hand-woven rugs and quilted leather wall and floor coverings, and became a nationally recognized artist and was featured several times in Architectural Digest, Interior Design and Texas Monthly. His work has been displayed in various museums including the Kamsky Gallery in Beverly Hills and the Pasadena Art Museum. Reyna died on April 26, 2016 at the age of 80 and will be inducted posthumously, with his sister, Lala Cavazos, accepting the honor on his behalf.

Graham is a Texas Tech graduate and mezzo-soprano from Midland. Graham debuted at the New York Metropolitan Opera in 1991 and her international debut at Covent Garden in London in 1994. Labeled as "an artist to treasure" by the New York Times, Graham has performed in some of the most iconic opera houses including the Royal Opera House, Vienna State Opera, Opera National de Paris, and La Scala Milan. The Grammy-award winning artist is still one of the most in-demand opera stars today.

Composer and sound design Kneupper will also be inducted this year. Kneupper earned his Master's degree in Music Theory and his doctoral degree in Fine Arts at Texas Tech University before making his Carnegie Hall debut in 1993. Kneupper has worked extensively with Universal Studios, the Walt Disney Company, Warner Brothers, Six Flags and other attractions across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and was also asked to compose a score for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. Kneupper is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Motion Picture Sound Editors Guild.

Trider is a singer-songwriter and bandleader who was raised on a farm outside of Lazbuddie. After collaborating with Rick Tucker in Amarillo, Trider began leading a series of his own bands and touring, and was also under the management of Norman Petty Agency during his career. "The Larry Trider Show" was a successful 18-month performance show in Las Vegas before recording "Country Soul Man" in 1974. Trider is considered a mentor to many West Texas singers and musicians.

The West Texas Walk of Fame ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.