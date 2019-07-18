EAST AUSTIN

Manos de Cristo hosts

back-to-school program

The Manos de Cristo back-to-school program will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 to 10:30 a.m. July 26 at Allan Elementary School, 4900 Gonzales St.

Children in grades pre-K through five attending the program will receive two new shirts, two pairs of shorts, socks, underwear and a new backpack filled with school supplies. Children must be present to be served, and a parent or guardian must show an identification. Attendees are asked to know the child’s clothing size, name of school and grade before attending. The program is funded through gifts from individuals, churches and businesses in the community.

Four hundred children will receive help each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Volunteers assist children in selecting clothing, school supplies and backpacks. Parents and guardians obtain resources and information from onsite community partners and organizations.

Manos de Cristo is a nonprofit committed to empowering low-income individuals.

AUSTIN

Preliminary reports finished

on nine substandard streets

Staff from Austin Transportation, Public Works and the corridor program office completed Preliminary Engineering Reports for the nine substandard streets included in the 2016 Mobility Bond.

Substandard streets are publicly owned road within the city’s jurisdiction that do not meet requirements because they have pavement widths that are less than 24 feet and typically lack some curb and gutter, drainage, bicycle accommodations or sidewalks.

The reports identify potential mobility/safety improvements, alongside cost estimates, for possible future design and construction opportunities. The streets are Brodie Lane, from Slaughter Lane to FM 1626; Circle S Road, from Eberhart Lane to Foremost Drive; Cooper Lane, from Dittmar Road to Matthews Lane; Davis Lane, from Brodie Lane to West Gate Boulevard and Leo Street to Manchaca Road; FM 1626, from Manchaca Road to Interstate 35; Johnny Morris Road, from Loyola Lane to FM 969; Latta Drive/Brush Country Road, from William Cannon Drive to Tiffany Drive; Ross Road, from Texas 71 to Heine Farm Road; and Rutledge Spur, from Lakeline Mall Drive to RM 620.

Currently, there are no construction funds allocated for improvements to these streets, but having these recommendations ready enables the city to move forward if funding is identified.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

OCD group hosting

conference Friday-Sunday

The International Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Foundation’s 26th annual OCD Conference will run Friday through Sunday at the JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second St.

The conference is dedicated to OCD and related disorders including hoarding disorder and body dysmorphic disorder. The event will feature more than 100 presentations, workshops and evening activities and support groups. Presenters include clinicians and researchers in the field, and individuals with OCD and family members who share their stories.

The keynote address will be given by actress Mara Wilson.

To register or for more information: ocd2019.org; 617-973-5801.

BUDA

Registration opens Monday

for Citizens’ Academy

The city of Buda will open registration on Monday for its 12-week Citizens’ Academy.

Each week a different department will give a presentation on how it functions, what services it provides to residents and how it is funded. Classes, which begin Aug. 29, will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, except for two classes held by the public works and fire departments, at Buda City Hall, 405 E. Loop St. For more information: bit.ly/30APmDK.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion during the graduation ceremony at the end of the 12 weeks. Guests must attend a minimum of 10 classes to receive a certificate.

There are 30 spots available that will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register beginning Monday: ci.buda.tx.us/359/buda-citizens-academy.

ROUND ROCK

Applications accepted

for Chamber's board

The Round Rock Chamber is seeking nominations for its 2020 board of directors to comprise a diverse set of people from various industries, backgrounds and expertise.

Board members are expected to attend monthly board meetings on fourth Thursdays, engage on the issues affecting the community and financially support the chamber and its mission.

The nomination committee will review each nominee to determine which individuals meet the professional and demographic needs the board requires. It will then take its recommendations to the current board of directors and vote to confirm the new board members during the August board meeting.

For online nomination forms: bit.ly/2NZUzTV.

— American-Statesman staff