Salamanders have long been believed to be creatures of magic that were resistant to fires. In fact, the conspiracy was so prominent that it provided the name to the Waxahachie volunteer fire department from the late 1800s — Salamander Fire & Hose Company.

That same famous tale was incorporated into the individualized logo that proudly represents Waxahachie Fire Station 2.

Salamander is originally a Greek word that roughly translates to fire-lizards, due to its long mythological history of surviving fires.

According to the Environmental Literacy Council, "some attributed these powers to the salamander's cold-bloodedness, others to fire-proof skin, while still others say the myth began when salamanders were seen emerging from the charred remnants of fire logs."

Salamanders are also amphibious creatures that look a cross between a frog and lizard with long and slender bodies. Their skin is moist and usually smooth and has long tails. Live Science reported that some have lungs while others have gills and, sometimes, Salamanders have neither and just breathe through their skin.

Firefighter Ed Konick laughed as he relayed he had not encountered any salamanders on the job and had not seen one since childhood.

"Back in the day, when they had big fires, they noticed salamanders all survived it. They borrowed, and that's how they lived," explained Waxahachie firefighter Chris Wilkes.

And, because of that premise, Waxahachie Fire Station 2 has been dubbed "The Burrow."

Station 2 includes the dive team, which explains the reason why the salamander logo is geared with goggles and a scuba tank. The background of the symbol consists of an American flag along with the apparatuses used by station two firefighters — engine boat two and battalion.

"We are all about tradition and having a meaning behind stuff," Wilkes said.

Those who look close up to the salamander will see a tattoo on its left shoulder that reads "SS," which stands for Scuba Steve that was made famous by the Adam Sandler film, "Big Daddy."

The Salamander logo is prominent in the station as it is plastered on all apparatuses, the bay wall and on the dining room table. Konick also showed coins for each station that displayed the logo and shared that every firefighter is equipped with a coin that pertains to their station.

Editor's note: This article marks the second in a three-part series that aims to detail the history and significance behind the individual and unique logos associated with the Waxahachie Fire Department. Part one, featuring Waxahachie Fire Station 1 was featured in Wednesday's Daily Light. Part three, which will highlight Station 3, will be in Sunday's Daily Light.