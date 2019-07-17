An 18-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in two shootings that police say were targeted attacks on occupied vehicles late Tuesday and early Wednesday in North Lubbock.

Antoine Wilson died after the second shooting that was reported about 2:30 a.m. near North Elder Avenue and East Colgate Street, according to Lubbock police spokeswoman Tiffany Taylor.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock patrol officers responded to the intersection of Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue for reports of a shooting. Four people were inside a car that was targeted and shot by at least one person.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Jaquan Johnson, was struck during the shooting. He was taken to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other three passengers, a 20-year-old female, 17-year-old female and 16-year-old female, were not injured during the incident.

While detectives with LPD’s Persons Crimes Unit were on scene investigating that shooting, police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired around North Elder Avenue and East Colgate Street. Investigators believe a suspect, who has not immediately been identified, targeted a vehicle with five male occupants inside and fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

Four of the occupants, including Wilson who was a back passenger, were injured and taken by EMS to a Lubbock hospital. Wilson was later pronounced dead. The fifth occupant, an 18-year-old man, was not injured.

"Investigators were able to quickly determine the two shootings were likely connected," said Taylor. "Based on information gathered through the investigation, detectives do not believe these shooting are random. It is unclear if the suspect is the same in each shooting; however, it appears the shootings are a result of an ongoing dispute between several different groups."

Additional resources were called in to assist with the investigation, including the LPD Special Operations Unit, LPD Crime Suppression Squads, Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police urge anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Line at (806) 775-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.