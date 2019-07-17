When speaking to a Waxahachie firefighter, one may notice the logo embroidered on his or her polo that consists of the Texas flag and the Ellis County Courthouse.

It's a graphic that is synonymous with the entire Waxahachie Fire family. It is, however, not the only symbol of pride for the group, as each of the three stations has been given the creative freedom to develop their own in-house logos.

Each of the three carries the patch with pride and each has a unique story behind it.

Fire Chief Ricky Boyd arrived at WFD in November of 2012 and before any of the stations had individualized logos. Before he explained the meaning behind the "jailhouse" logo for fire station one, he elaborated on the symbols that came before.

In the late 1870s and into the early 1880s, Waxahachie operated based on two different volunteer fire departments known as the Salamander Fire & Hose Company and James S. Davis Hook and Ladder Co.

The patch utilized for the Salamander Fire & Hose Co. was based off the Odd Fellows Rebekah's sign of a beehive with a dove — and can be found on all WFD fire engines.

Literature provided by the fire department explained that the beehive is a representation of the associated industry and teaches people the advantage of united effort in the performance of significant duties in life. Near the tail of the dove is a lily that serves as a symbol of purity.

The moon and seven stars represent the "never failing order which pervades all nature and impress us with the value of system, regularity and precision in all our duties."

Finally, the dove is the emblem of peace, with its gentle, harmless and innocent nature. The dove also extends an olive branch in the symbol.

The Rebekah's logo is outlined with the words "Salamander Hose Company" around it and hangs in fire station one.

"A lot of the pride is wanting to carry on the traditions of the fire service," Boyd stated. "One of our driving forces for people who come into this service is that we are fortunate to earn a living helping others. It takes a unique individual that wants to do those types of things."

Boyd noted that about 75 percent of fire staffs across the nation are supported by volunteers and to have the Salamander Hose Co. symbol around reminds him how lucky he is to be subsidized to be able to help others.

Boyd then explained the jailhouse logo for the station, located on Waters Street, is named after its history.

"This building used to be the police building," Boyd explained. "The cells are just around the corner and so they kind of paid homage to that and the history."

Located on the back of the fire engine is the station logo that depicts a prisoner dressed in black and white stripes breaking out of a cell with a pipe pole in hand. The Texas flag serves as the backdrop. Also marked the logo is the leading equipment used, which includes engine one, booster one and off-road one.

Logos can be located on all fire engines and apparatus bay walls.

To read more on how the salamander was implemented in the WFD Station No. 2 logo, read the Friday edition of the Waxahachie Daily Light. The story behind Station No. 3 will be in the Sunday edition.

- - - - - -

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450