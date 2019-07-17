This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Jail records reflect that 131 individuals were arrested between July 8— 14 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 131 individuals — detained on or after July 8 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:

July 8

Amanda N Bell, 35, for expired registration.

Mitchell J Fenton, 31, for public intoxication and four Class C misdemeanors.

Norman Christian, 38, for assault causing bodily injury,

Nicolas Rodriguez, 45, for the burglary of a building.

Jorge L Mesa, 21, for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Luiz X Meza, 22, for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Aaron J Isham, 31, for the failure to appear.

Tom Flores, 29, on a probation violation.

Krista L Carter, 30, on a probation violation.

Damarcus Douglas, 27, for the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Elvis Delreal, 25, for the possession of a controlled substance.

Dalana P Cooper, for the theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

Luis A Cepeda, 27, on a probation violation, state registration law violation and INSB.

Blair S Cook, 36, for the failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.

David L Alexander, 39, on a commitment order, DWLI and speeding.

Diamond Williams, 27, for the theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

Deray D Cox, 38, for driving while license invalid, failure to slow to 20 MPH over posted speed, driving a motor vehicle without a driver's license, state registration violation and improper turn.

Madeline McGrogan, 24, on a probation violation.

Brenda Morris, 53, on a probation violation.

Harley Alsbrooks, 33, for driving with a license suspended, FMFR, no valid registration, driving while license invalid.

Keshawn M Scott, 20, on a probation violation.

Billy J Hopgood, 35, for the possession of a dangerous drug.

July 9

Misty R Gears, 47, for aggregate theft.

Victor M Hidalgo, 22, for the burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a vehicle and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Robin Criss, 36, for driving with a license invalid, DWLI, FMFR, assault by contact, FMFR and no driver's license.

Timothy Sewell, 19, for the theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750.

David L Hyles, 52, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving with an invalid license.

Gregory M Wallace, 29, on a commitment order.

Eric J Rodriguez, 35, for an expired motor vehicle registration, FMFR, no change of address on driver's license, speeding, FMFR, and DWLI.

Kieth Murden, 48, on a commitment order.

Arturo Ortuno, 32, for the failure to appear.

David W Bufkin, 67, on a probation violation.

John Armstrong, 37, for stalking.

Keymon D Talton, 32, on a bench warrant, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and failure to appear.

Corey D Buchanan, 30, on two probation revocations.

James B Beckham, 50, for the possession of more than 200 grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of more than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, manufacturing or delivering of less than one gram of Grade 1 controlled substance, manufacturing or delivering of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 or 4 controlled substance and manufacturing or delivering fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 or 4 controlled substance.

Trevor S Riley, 49, on two commitment orders.

Christopher Thompson, 33, on a commitment order.

Jared A Aparicio, 32, on a commitment order, DWLI and expired motor vehicle registration.

Christian Sedivy, 41, for the manufacturing or delivering of more than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of more than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance.

Tory L White, 41, on a probation violation and terror threat.

Maverick Stephens, 23, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and failure to identify by giving false information.

July 10

Marvin H Beckham, 57, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Cody R Powell, 25, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Christiana Weaver, 35, for the theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750 and the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Jakia S Cash, 20, for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Shavaire S Jiles, 22, for driving while license invalid, driving while intoxicated, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and an unrestrained child under 8 years old.

Jeremy C Brown, 35, for criminal trespass. Charity S Reaves, 34, for the possession of more than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Demarco J Jones, 26, on a commitment order.

Ben Sotero, 31, on a commitment order.

William A Powells, 46, on a commitment order.

Dalton S Pierce, 22, on a commitment order.

Joseph R Black, 40, for the failure to appear.

Caitlin G Kennard, 24, on a commitment order.

Christopher Williams, 39, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

Anthony Greenfield, 37, on a commitment order.

Kylia R Carroll, 30, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Shatarius Harris, 31, for the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, expired motor vehicle registration, no insurance, expired driver's license, speeding and expired driver's license.

Juana M Rocha, 54, on a commitment order.

Carter M Barns, 27, on four Class C misdemeanors.

Natalie A Weaver, 21, on two commitment orders.

Kenneth Square, 36, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, fraudulent use of identifying information and theft of property less than $2,500, burglary of a vehicle and FMFR.

Wendel Richardson, 23, for the aggravated assault of a family or household member and two violations of protective orders.

July 11

Damien V Bernard, 27, for an accident involving damage to a vehicle, manufacturing or delivering of more than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, escape while arrested and forgery.

Shanda L Dean, 41, for the possession of more than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive and FTA.

Roy A Bailey, 31, for the possession of more than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Michael D Newell, 23, for the possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 4 controlled substance and the possession of a dangerous drug.

Daniel A Torres, 17, for the burglary of a habitation.

Edward Brown, 39, on a commitment order.

Fidelmar Ortega, 24, for assault by contact and theft under $50.

Latoya Curtis, 38, for the manufacturing or delivery of more than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance, possession of marijuana greater than four ounces but fewer than five pounds and money laundering.

Edson Curtis, 46, for the manufacturing or delivery of more than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance, possession of marijuana greater than four ounces but fewer than five pounds and money laundering.

Anthony C Murray, 51, on a parole violation and Class C theft.

Xavier Williams, for the theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500 and speeding.

Aaron C Davis, 27, on a commitment order.

John T Jones, 30, for the possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of less than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

Kevin Johnson, 18, for the manufacturing or delivery of more than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, continuous violence and evading arrest or detention.

Mark V Esparza, 34, for the manufacturing or delivery more than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, prohibited weapon and possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance.

Brittnei N Finn, 26, on a probation violation, and two Class C misdemeanors.

Dillion Murchison, 38, for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, theft of property, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and violation of a city ordinance by possession alcohol.

July 12

Cody Aragon, 29, on a parole violation.

Charles E Ziebolz, 28, on two parole violations.

Daniel Morin, 32, for the theft of property greater than $2,500 but fewer than $30,000.

Esteban Zambrano, 26, for the aggravated sexual assault of a child and ICE detainer.

Jarmar E Butler, 39, for the possession of a firearm.

William J Dlabaj, 48, for driving while intoxicated.

Jeffery S Yancey, 53, on a probation violation.

Ajia M Smith, 18, for the theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500.

Frankie J Brown, 53, for FTA.

Samir C Pereira, 20, for driving while intoxicated and assault of a public servant.

Tasia Harris, 21, for the failure to appear, theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500, speeding and robbery.

Justin A Baker, 19, on a commitment order.

Desiree M Hollis, 24, on a commitment order.

July 13

Lee Roy Chaney, 45, on a probation violation.

Dejuan M Thompson, 21, on a commitment order.

Bryan E Worth, 49, on a commitment order.

Daniel E Smith, 30, on a commitment order, DWLI, no proof of financial responsibility and disorderly conduct or language.

Andrew D Woodrum, 21, on a commitment order.

Jason S Skeeton, 31, for the possession of more than one gram and fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Jerran Washington, 30, for reckless driving, Class C misdemeanor, no driver's license, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, evading arrest or detention and failure to identify as a fugitive.

Chance W Jantzen, 48, for evading arrest detention with a vehicle, and driving while intoxicated.

Raul R Renteria, 30, for the possession of greater than four ounces but fewer than five pounds of marijuana.

Stormy D Ellis, 52, for evading arrest detention.

Rodrigo Artega, 44, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Bobby Barnes, 24, for public intoxication.

Jessie Arriaga, 27, for driving while intoxicated, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance and expired motor vehicle registration.

Richard Rochester, 54, for the failure to identify by giving false information and a parole violation.

Douglas Ebert, 55, on a Class B warrant.

John M Perez, 36, for the possession of less than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and driving with an invalid license.

James P Castro, 31, on a warrant and for an unrestrained child under eight years of age.

Victor Pena, 31, for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Seth Manriquez, 22, for driving while intoxicated and two Class C misdemeanors.

Roberto Hernandez, 54, on a commitment order.

July 14

Marci M Smith, 49, on a commitment order.

Charnice N Dukes, 20, for the theft of property greater than $750 and fewer than $2,500 and four Class C misdemeanors.

Jay D Raney, 26, on a probation violation.

Kimberly F Lytle, 33, for the possession of a dangerous drug.

Jesus J Serrato, 42, for public intoxication.

Phillip R Abbott, 23, for the failure to identify as a fugitive and driving with an invalid license.

Miguel D Salmeron, 21, for resisting arrest, search or transport.

Louis Santos, 29, for the aggravated assault against a public servant.

Refugio Z Romero, 43, for the failure to identify as a fugitive and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Ocie Henry, 51, for fraudulently destroying, removing or concealing and possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

Nedal H Wazwaz, 27, for trademark counterfeiting.

Juan A Ruiz, 23, for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

David Botello, 23, for bond forfeiture, no driver's license, driving a motor vehicle without a license, driving a motor vehicle without a license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Sergio Flores, 22, for public intoxication and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Hector Ariza, 27, for no driver's license and failure to drive in a single lane.

Jose J Garcia, 34, on a probation violation.