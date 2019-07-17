The Daily Light's guide to weekend fun includes:

1. Locals will have the opportunity to dive into Fresh Farms produce on Sunday. Sweet Georgia peaches, Washington Rainier cherries and Washington Dark cherries will be featured at the Park Meadows Baptist Church from noon to 1 p.m. Peaches are $27 for a 1/4 bushel box or $45 for a 1/2 bushel box. Dark cherries run for $30 for 10 pounds, and maple syrup will also be on sale $15 a pint. Individuals can prepay and reserve fruit at freshfarmsusa.com/shop/. A $4 fee will be implemented when purchasing from the truck. Park Meadows Church is located at 3350 N. Highway 77 in Waxahachie.

2. Christmas in July is more than a sang at Woodrow's Coffee Shop. Participate in the Christmas magic on Saturday with Santa Chuck Lee. Capture special Christmas memories with the pups, kiddos courtesy of Matt Morris photography. Cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and other surprises will be offered. All proceeds will benefit homeless dogs at Fostering Hope Animal Rescue. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will take place at 116 N. 8th St. in Midlothian.

3. The O'Reilly Outlaw Racing Series will kick off Saturday in Ennis. The drag racing series will include six events part of the 2019 racing season that will consist of 5.0, 5.80, 7.0 and 8.0 index classes. Top Sportsman and Top Dragster will be added to a fast-paced and action-packed evening. The gates open at 5 p.m. and round one of the elimination begins at 8 p.m. Watch the action for $20 while children 12 and under are free. Every ticket includes a pit pass.

4. Cassaro Winery and Vineyard will feature Midlothian's own 9th Street Band on Saturday. The Java Llamas from Waxahachie will give a guest appearance. This fun, talents group of musicians will perform a mix of favorite blues, soul, pop and rock tunes to keep an audience singing along. Gates open at 6 p.m and the show starts at 7 p.m. Cassaro is located at 704 W. Main St. in Ovilla.

5. The Pop-Up-Horticulture day presented by the Ellis County Master Gardeners returns Saturday to the Waxahachie Downtown Farmers Market. The featured topic is the wonderful Texas Superstars. Plants chosen as Texas Superstars have been observed in demonstration gardens across the state for a number of growing seasons. They are judged on their performance, their ornamental appeal and their importance in the Texas landscape. Look for the white pop-up tent next to the Ellis County Master Gardener booth. To learn more about these chosen few.