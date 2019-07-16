Tuesday forecast for Austin: Good morning! It is going to be hot all day long, because this is Central Texas and what else is new?

Skies will be mostly sunny during the day as temperatures climb to a high around 96 degrees, the National Weather Service said. While it will be a measly 96 degrees outside, it may feel like Central Texas is actually on the sun and not Earth, because the heat index could be as high as 105, forecasters said.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body. So, you will likely be sweating.

If you can hang on until nighttime, temperatures will cool off a bit with a low near 75 degrees and partly cloudy skies, forecasters said.

Another high heat index is slated for Wednesday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index as high as 106. Increasingly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76 and south-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75 and south-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95.