WAXAHACHIE

The 16th annual quilt show is expected to attract more vendors and visitors to Ellis County than in years past.

The Creative Quilters Guild of Ellis County, which serves as the event organizers, is expecting over 100 quilts to be on display at the welcome home-themed event held at the Sokol Hall on Friday and Saturday in Ennis.

The theme is based on last year’s quilt winner, whose quilt was comprised of several small houses. Not only did it win a blue ribbon, but the judge’s choice, as well. Judy Wensowitch, the quilt show co-chair, said the theme for next year will be based off another quilt already created — Christmas around the world.

“We will have quilts hanging, and people can come in to view all of the quilts,” Wensowitch said. “There are 70 to 80 judged quilts. We have other special displays as well and special exhibits. We will also have a community service booth that shows what we have done.”

Ribbons are awarded for best of show, hand quilting, best single person quilt, best two-person quilt, and so on. The show is also comprised of three divisions: master, artisan, student, and first-timers.

For the first time, Czech Heritage Quilts will participate in the show that will include modern and some antique quilts. Leo Ransom, an art quilter who specializes in quilting portraits, will also be on site with his exhibit. The What It?! Art Group will also provide a show and tell and will pick its next challenge.

The textile display will return for a second year with a variety of pieces on exhibit. Items are not limited to quilts; for instance, purses and clothing will be showcased, as well.

There will also be 21 vendors at the show to sell quilting items and accessories. Instead of traveling around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the shops are coming to a central location. Vendors vary from Nolty Longarm, Marble-y Yours Fabrics, Modern Vintage Quilting, Rocking Bobbin, Sherrie Fogg with APQS and the Ellis County Master Gardener Association.

Wensowitch reminded patrons to bring their scissors on an excellent sharpening by the Scissor Man. A quilt appraiser will be available to provide information on quilt pricing, and several quilting demonstrations will take place.

With a combined effort from the Creative Quilters Guild of Ellis County, a special donated quilt was crafted — a queen size quilt, called “welcome home” that will help fund speakers for the organization throughout the year. The quilt size is precisely 95 inches by 95 inches and will be raffled off on Saturday before 4 p.m. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event until 3 p.m. on Saturday. One ticket costs $1 or 6 tickets for $5.

“Our silent auction is specifically geared to raise each year at the quilt show, funds to benefit a specific charity,” said quilt show co-chair Jessica Sutton. “This year, it’s going to benefit the Waxahachie Bible Church, which hosts our monthly meetings and has for years.”

Proceeds will contribute to replacing old, worn out audiovisual equipment.

Items in the auction include projects created by the quilters as well as quilting accessories.

Winners do not have to be present to win.

“We are open to anybody but Ellis County specifically,” president Cindy Garris advocated last year. Membership is $20 a year and meets the fourth Monday of the month at the Waxahachie Bible Church, located at 621 N. Grand Ave. Welcome and refreshments are at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Each session offers a demonstration and a guest speaker. The funds raised by the donation quilt help pay for guest speakers throughout the year.

Year-round, members of the Creative Quilters Guild of Ellis County quilts for veterans at Veterans Affairs, baby blankets and diaper bags for Hope Clinic and carry bags for child protective service. The guilders most recently created fidget quilts to Alzheimer’s patients at Ennis Care Center.

The show price is $8, and men and children are free of charge.

The event is open to the public Friday, July 19 from 9 a.m. —5 p.m. and on Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. at Sokol Hall, located in Ennis at 2622 East Highway 34

