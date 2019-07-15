Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services received the highest recognition offered by GuideStar — the Platinum Seal of Transparency.

The nonprofit watchdog measures an agency's commitment to transparency and gives donors measures an agency's commitment to transparency and gives donors meaningful data to evaluate its performance.

"We are committed to transparency, and GuideStar conveys that in a very visual, user-friendly manner, "said David Thompson, PCHAS president and CEO. "We earned their Platinum Seal by reporting in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and results; and quantitative data about how we change lives. It's important that our donors know we're using their donations wisely to help children have permanent homes and to help their families increase their self-sufficiency."

In June, the agency also earned the exceptional four-star rating from Charity Navigator, which awards that rating to only one-fourth of the charities it evaluates.

PCHAS was founded in Waxahachie as an orphanage in 1903 and now has 19 locations across Texas and nine locations in Missouri and Louisiana. In Waxahachie, it provides foster care, maternity and adoption services as well as counseling for families and a program for teens aging out of foster care. Programs are provided at no charge to clients. To learn more about programs, visit www.pchas.org.