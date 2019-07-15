Since 2011, Victron Energy has provided grants to Red Oak ISD campuses through the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program. This year, each of the seven ROISD schools received $2,000 for use in math and science enrichment programs.

As an ExxonMobil retailer, Victron Energy President and COO Walid Alameddine work with school officials to submit for the funds on behalf of the campuses.

The Educational Alliance Program, funded by the ExxonMobil Corporation, is designed to provide retailers with an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.

“We are very thankful for the partnership with Victron Energy,” stated Beth Trimble, executive director of communications. “These funds help our students with hands-on activities and support the district curriculum in math and science. As always, we value our community partnerships and their support of Red Oak ISD students.”

Ginger Kelley, Victron Energy Assistant Vice President, presented the checks to the district at the June 18 school board meeting. Victron operates an ExxonMobil retail store in north Waxahachie.