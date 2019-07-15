A third candidate has entered the race to replace Rep. John Wray as the representative for Texas House District 10.

Jake Ellzey, a retired U.S. Navy fighter pilot and Midlothian resident, announced his candidacy Friday. He joins fellow U.S. military veteran Sam Bryant and the son of a longtime state representative, Ryan Pitts.

"I am proud to have the chance to ask the people of this district to support me again," stated Ellzey in a press release. "This is an exciting time to serve Texas. So much will be at stake in 2020."

This is the second time for Ellzey to run for House District 10, with the first coming in 2014. He did not receive enough votes to jump either TJ Fabby or Rep. Wray and missed the primary runoff. Q.D. "Duke" Burge also ran in the 2014 Republican Primary for House District 10.

Ellzey most recently challenged U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-Arlington) in the 2018 Republican Primary for U.S. House Texas District 6.

Wright ultimately won the primary in a runoff election, edging Ellzey with 52.2 percent (12,747 votes) of the 35,922 ballots cast.

Ellzey, however, received 62 percent of the votes cast in Ellis County.

Wright went on to narrowly defeat Democratic candidate Jana Lynne Sanchez in the General Election to replace since-retired Rep. Joe Barton (R-Ennis). Wright received 53.1 percent (135,961 votes) of the ballots in the three-person race during the General Election.

Ellzey served in the U.S. Navy from 1992-2012. According to his campaign announcement, Ellzey completed his service as the Air Boss on the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier. In his 20 years of service, Ellzey spent over four years of it at sea including five combat tours by air and one by ground with Seal Team 5. He served over Afghanistan and Iraq and also helped in America's tsunami relief efforts.

Ellzey and his wife, Shelby, have two children, McCall and Jack.

His decision to run for Texas House District 10 comes after Wray announced that he would not seek reelection this past week and his term is set to expire Jan. 1, 2021.

Wray has served District 10, which includes all of Ellis County and a portion of Henderson County, since 2015 after receiving 70 percent or more of votes tallied in each of his elections in 2014, '16 and '18.